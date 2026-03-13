Rhode Island FC Announces Return of R-1636 Gameday Bus Loop

Published on March 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC and the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced today the renewal of their gameday partnership, the free R-1636 loop, designed to reduce traffic congestion while giving fans a stress-free, accessible way to get to and from Rhode Island FC games at Centreville Bank Stadium.

Many of RIPTA's routes in Pawtucket, Central Falls and Providence already connect passengers to downtown Pawtucket and the stadium area, including the popular R-Line. To ensure passengers and vehicle riders get to the game more easily, a clearly identifiable gameday bus will loop continuously between key bus stops and the stadium every 8-10 minutes. Route R-1636 is the only RIPTA bus that will provide direct service to the stadium, dropping passengers off on Tower Street.

Fans can board Route R-1636 for free at the following locations:

Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center (300 Pine Street, Pawtucket)

Exchange after Broad (23 Exchange Street), Stop ID: 055990

Roosevelt Avenue (121 Exchange Street), Stop ID: 023125

175 Main Street (Opposite Slater Mill)

Rhode Island FC Reserved Parking Lot M7 (Former Apex building at 100 Main Street, Pawtucket)

Passengers parking at Reserved Lots M7 and M8 can board at Lot M7. A

full map and directions to all Rhode Island FC Gameday Parking Lots is availablehere.

Division St. Bridge (50 Division Street)

Passengers parking at Lots D4, D5 and D6 will board here.

Tower Street - R-1636 will drop passengers off here for the game. This is the closest bus stop to the stadium. Passengers will board here for their return trip.

The free gameday service (R-1636) will begin operating three hours before kickoff and continue until one hour after all postgame events conclude. RIPTA R-1636 will pick up fans at dedicated bus stops before the game and return them to those same stops after the conclusion of all postgame events at Centreville Bank Stadium.

For those not familiar with riding RIPTA, they can use the Trip Planner on RIPTA.com to find the best route to travel to the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center where they can board R-1636. Passengers can also call RIPTA's Customer Service Department at 401-784-9500 x2012 for help planning their trip.

Passengers boarding at bus stops outside the loop are required to pay the regular fare of $2 per boarding, payable with a Wave smart card, Wave mobile app or with cash (exact change only).

For more information, Route R-1636 Transit Information and a Bus Stop Map can be found here, and Rhode Island FC parking and transportation information can be found here. Rhode Island FC's full 2026 schedule can be found here.

For more information on RIPTA services, call 401-781-9400 or visit RIPTA.com.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, download the official team app, and follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 13, 2026

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