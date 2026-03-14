New Mexico United Signs Defender Arturo Astorga to 25-Day Contract

Published on March 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is excited to announce the signing of defender Arturo Astorga to a 25-day contract, pending league and federation approval.

The 27-year-old started out with New Mexico United's U-23 team in USL League Two during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. After training with the First Team for several months, he signed his first professional contract with the club on September 20, 2023. Astorga went on to start all six matches of the season including a playoff match against Sacramento Republic FC. In 2024, he featured in 24 matches across all competitions before suffering a serious leg injury in October.

Astorga spent the last year recovering from his injury and training. He rejoined the club for United's 2025 preseason and impressed the coaches with his strong work ethic and determination.

"This is an exciting day for Arturo and the entire New Mexico United family. After everything Arturo has gone through over the past year and a half, the way he showed up on the first day of preseason says a lot about the kind of person he is," said Sporting Director Itamar Keinan.

"Coach Dennis told him that simply being back and training with the group was already an incredible accomplishment. To now see him earn a 25-day contract makes it even more special.

I know Arturo will approach this opportunity with the same unwavering commitment and grit he always brings. We're excited to see him back in the Black & Yellow."

Before joining United, Astorga played college soccer at Azusa Pacific University, where he earned All-Conference, All-Division, and All-American honors. The El Paso, Texas native is a versatile player who can play in midfield or defense.

Astorga has traveled with the team and is eligible to play in the club's 2026 season opener against Oakland Roots SC.







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