Detroit City FC Defeats Brooklyn FC 3-0 in Road Contest

Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Detroit, Michigan - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) fell 3-0 to Detroit City FC on Saturday evening. Detroit opened the scoring early in the 3rd minute when forward Darren Smith finished a right-footed strike from outside the box into the bottom left corner after a through ball from midfielder Devon Amoo-Mensah. Brooklyn looked to respond with chances of their own, including a long-range effort from forward Juan Obregón in the 12th minute that was saved by Detroit goalkeeper Carlos Herrera. Detroit doubled its lead in the 32nd minute when Smith scored again from very close range following a set piece, sending the hosts into halftime with a 2-0 advantage.

Brooklyn pushed forward in the second half searching for a breakthrough, creating opportunities through Obregón and midfielder Stefan Stojanovic while forcing defensive pressure on Detroit. However, the hosts extended their lead in the 85th minute when substitute Chisom Egbuchulam finished a left-footed shot from the center of the box into the bottom left corner to make it 3-0. Brooklyn continued pressing late, with attempts from midfielder Abdoulaye Kanté and others, but Detroit's defense held firm through stoppage time to secure the victory.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 14, 2026

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