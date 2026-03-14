Loudoun United Falls to Defending Champs

Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United Football Club fell 3-2 to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in the club's 2026 home opener at Segra Field on Saturday afternoon.

Match Summary

Loudoun United FC battled throughout the afternoon but ultimately came up short in a 3-2 loss to defending USL Championship title holders Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Segra Field.

The Red-and-White opened the scoring in the 20th minute when forward Thorleifur Úlfarsson found the back of the net to give Loudoun an early 1-0 advantage in front of the home crowd. Pittsburgh responded just six minutes later, as Albert Dikwa leveled the match in the 26th minute with a PK to send both sides into the halftime break tied at 1-1.

Pittsburgh would take their first lead shortly after the restart. In the 48th minute, Bradley Sample finished his opportunity to put the visitors ahead 2-1. Loudoun continued to push forward in search of an equalizer, but Pittsburgh extended their advantage in the 69th minute through Sam Bassett, making it 3-1.

The Red-and-White responded almost immediately. Midfielder Sean Young pulled one back for Loudoun in the 71st minute to bring the match within one goal and reignite the energy at Segra Field. Loudoun pressed late in the match in search of an equalizer, but the Riverhounds defense held firm through the final minutes.

Thoughts from the Club

Thorleifur Úlfarsson on scoring his first goal of the season and the team's performance:

"It felt really good, especially scoring in front of the supporter section. It was a good moment for the first match, but we know we need to get better. It was a tough match against the defending champions. I thought our pressing was good for most of the game, but we need to be better on the ball. We started the match well and pressed effectively, but there are definitely things we need to work on. Scoring and seeing the support from the fans was a great feeling. We'll need that again in the next game, and I hope to see as many of them back as possible."

Notes

Thorleifur Úlfarsson scored Loudoun United's first goal of the 2026 home season in the 20th minute.

Sean Young scored Loudoun's second goal of the match in the 71st minute.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC entered the match as the reigning 2025 USL Championship title winners.

Loudoun United FC will return to Segra Field next Saturday, March 21st, to host Miami FC at 3:00 PM.







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