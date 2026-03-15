Monterey Bay Lose Second Straight Match to Start the Season against El Paso Locomotive, 3-0

Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (0-2-0, 0 points) lose second consecutive game after a 3-0 loss against El Paso Locomotive FC (1-0-1, 4 points) at Cardinale Stadium.

Monterey Bay FC started off the game strong creating chances and a save from Fernando Delgado at the 18th minute. Soon after, El Paso opened up the scoring with a free kick goal from Alex Méndez at the 21st minute.

"Disappointed," said Jordan Stewart, head coach for Monterey Bay FC. "Not a great goal to give in the first half. It knocked the wind out of us and once we were down three nothing, it was too late to make something happen for us."

Unfortunately, fouls were once again affecting Monterey Bay FC's ability to get a rhythm going offensively. The Crisp-and-Kelp recorded 22 fouls against them, making the season total at 38 fouls against MBFC within the first two games of the season. Midfielder Belmar Joseph Jr. was given a red card after his second yellow card of the game at 66th minute leaving Monterey Bay with only 10 men for the rest of the match.

Tonight, MBFC fans saw the debuts of the club's new additions, Ryuga Nakamura and Sebastian Lletget, in the second half of action. Both players made an immediate impact delivering passes to create chances, but Monterey Bay couldn't find the back of the net for a second straight match.

"I haven't been this excited in such a long time and see the fans support despite the result, it made it feel very special," said Sebastian Lletget. "This team has a lot of ability, we just have to get to the level that I know this team can and will get to. I'm very positive about this group. We have to show more character and show that we have the ability to do special things here. Now we have to go back to the drawing board and get ready for Sacramento."

El Paso Locomotive scored two more goals at the 51st (Rubio Rubín) and 53rd (Amando Moreno) minute to secure the 3-0 win. El Paso collected 13 shots through the match with five being on goal.

"We have to go based on what the coach says go into Sacramento," said Eduardo Blancas, Monterey Bay FC midfielder. "Obviously he [Stewart] has a style of play, so we need to keep that in mind and fix the errors that we did as a team. In all, we need to keep building."

Monterey Bay Football Club will return to the field for another opportunity to record their first win of the season next Saturday, March 21, as they visit Sacramento Republic FC at Heart Health Park with the match set to kick off at 7 p.m.

Additional Notes

Missing the match due to injury were Nico Gordon (precautionary), Nick Ross (precautionary), Adrian Rebollar (concussion protocol) and Facundo Canete (meniscus).

Information

Date: March 14, 2026

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Weather: Clear and 68°F

Attendance: 2,931

Scoring Summary: 0 3 F

Monterey Bay FC 0 0 0

El Paso Locomotive FC 1 2 3

MB: None

OAK: Alex Méndez 21 ¬Â², Rubio Rubín 51 ¬Â², Amando Moreno 53 ¬Â²

Lineups

Monterey Bay FC (0-2-0): Fernando Delgado, Zackary Farnsworth, Kelsey Egwu, Stuart Ritchie (Ryuga Nakamura, 46 ¬Â²), Luka Malešević, Giorgi Lomtadze (Johnny Klein, 54 ¬Â²), Wesley Leggett (Ilijah Paul, 54 ¬Â²), Omari Glasgow, Belmar Joseph Jr., Eduardo Blancas (Sebastian Lletget, 74 ¬Â²), Joel Garcia Jr.

Subs not used: Ciaran Dalton, Abdel Talabi, Djimon Anderson, Andres O'Neal,

El Paso Locomotive FC (1-0-1): Abraham Romero, Noah Dollenmayer, Kofi Twumasi, Robert Coronado, Rick Ruiz, Kenneth Hoban (Álvaro Quezada, 71 ¬Â²), Alex Méndez, Eric Calvillo (Daniel Gomez, 78 ¬Â²), Amando Moreno (Jimmy Farkarlun, 78 ¬Â²), Roberto Avila (Tony Alfaro, 72 ¬Â²), Rubio Rubín (Diego Abitia, 71 ¬Â²)

Subs not used: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Nicolás Cardona

Stats Summary: MB / ELP

Shots: 12 / 13

Shots on Goal: 0 / 5

Saves: 2 / 0

Corner Kicks: 8 / 3

Fouls: 22 / 17

Possession: 46.4% / 53.6%

Misconduct Summary

MB: Kelsey Egwu (caution) 20'

MB: Belmar Joseph Jr. (caution) 33' and 66 ¬Â² (red card)

MB: Zackary Farnsworth (caution) 56'

MB: Joel Garcia Jr. (caution) 74'

ELP: Ricky Ruiz (caution) 41'

ELP: Kenneth Hoban (caution) 60'

Officials

Referee: Servando Berna

Assistant Referee: Darren Bandy

Assistant Referee: Bhavik Dutt

Fourth Official: Rafael Bonilla







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