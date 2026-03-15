El Paso Locomotive FC Picks up Three Points at Monterey Bay FC with a Decisive 3-0 Win on the Road

Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







SEASIDE, Calif. - El Paso Locomotive FC earned a decisive 3-0 road victory over Monterey Bay FC on Saturday night, picking up three points in the road win.

El Paso struck first in the 21 st minute when Alex Méndez opened the scoring off a free kick, giving the Locos the early advantage heading into halftime. Locomotive extended the lead shortly after the break as Rubio Rubín found the net in the 51 st minute before Amando Moreno added a third goal just two minutes later to seal the result.

Despite Monterey Bay FC attempting 12 shots, they failed to register a shot on target against the Locomotive defense. El Paso was more efficient in the attacking third, recording 13 shot attempts, five on target, while controlling 53.6% of possession.

Locomotive's back line and goalkeeper delivered a composed performance throughout the night, holding Monterey Bay FC without a shot on goal and limiting the home side to only three corner kicks. The two teams finished level in corners (3-3), while Monterey Bay FC committed three yellow cards (one resulting in a red) compared to two for El Paso.

With the victory, El Paso secured its first win of the 2026 USL Championship campaign and a successful start to its first road trip of the season, building momentum after opening the year with a draw the previous week.

GAME NOTES

Locomotive's defense delivered a dominant performance, holding Monterey Bay without a shot on target while allowing 13 total shots. The clean sheet marked the club's first of the 2026 season.

El Paso's attack featured multiple contributors with three different goal scorers on the night: Alex Mendez, Rubio Rubin, and Amando Moreno. Los Locos also registered two assists across the buildup, highlighting a balanced offensive performance.

El Paso generated 13 shots with five on target, converting three of those chances into goals in an efficient attacking display.

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP - Alex Méndez 21', Rubio Rubín 51' (Alex Méndez), Amando Moreno 53' (Rubio Rubín)

LINEUPS

ELP - (4-3-3) Abraham Romero, Kenneth Hoban (Álvaro Quezada 71'), Ricky Ruiz, Kofi Twumasi, Noah Dollenmayer, Robert Coronado, Beto Avila (Tony Alfaro 72'), Eric Calvillo-C (Daniel Gomez 74'), Alex Mendez, Amando Moreno (Bryant Farkarlun 78'), Rubio Rubín (Diego Abitia 71')

Subs Not Used: Sebastián Mora-Mora, Nicolás Cardona

MB - (4-3-3) Delgado, Malesevic, Stewart Ritchie (Ryuga Nakamura 45'+1'), Kelsey Egwu - C, Zach Farnsworth, Joel Garcia, Giorgi Lomtadze (John Klein 54'), Belmar Joseph, Edward Blancas (Sebastian Lletget 74'), Omario Glasgow, Wesley Leggett (Ilijah Paul 54')

Subs Not Used: Ciaran Dalton, Andres O'Neal, Abdel Talabi, Djimon Anderson

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Ricky Ruiz (Yellow) 41', Kenneth Hoban (Yellow) 60',

MB - Kelsey Egwu (Yellow) 20', Belmar Joseph (Yellow) 33', Zack Farnsworth (Yellow) 56', Belmar Joseph (Red) 66', Joel Garcia (Yellow) 74'

MATCH STATS: MB | ELP

GOALS: 0|3

ASSISTS: 0|1

POSSESSION: 46| 54

SHOTS: 12|13

SHOTS ON GOAL: 0|5

SAVES: 2|0

FOULS: 22|17

OFFSIDES: 3|2

CORNERS: 8|3







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 14, 2026

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