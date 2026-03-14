Rhode Island FC Hosts Sporting Club Jacksonville in 2026 Home Opener Today

Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







Despite making its USL Championship debut in front of a sold-out home crowd of more than 10,000 fans at Hodges Stadium on March 7, Sporting Club Jacksonville did not get the result it wanted on the field, falling 3-0 to Eastern Conference side Hartford Athletic. The USL Championship expansion club will look to bounce back when it makes its first road trip of the season this weekend, taking the field at Centreville Bank Stadium in search of its first-ever goal and first-ever win. Despite the loss vs. Hartford, Jacksonville kept it close throughout, testing the visitors with 13 shots, making 499 passes and sending in 32 crosses. It held the game to a one-goal deficit for the majority of the second half, conceding the opening goal in the 44th minute before eventually conceding again in the 79th and 90th minutes to finish on the wrong end of a 3-0 result.

Fresh off of its second-straight Eastern Conference Final in 2025, Rhode Island FC will kick off its third season on Saturday after its Week 1 matchup vs. Loudoun United FC was postponed due to the historic blizzard that hit the Ocean State in late February. Led by Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith in his third season, the club's technical staff have been hard at work in the offseason, bringing back 17 players from 2025 and reinforcing the squad with seven new signings that bring talent, depth and attacking firepower to the team. Eleven core players from RIFC's historic run to the USL Championship Final in its inaugural season will return for year three, hungry to start the season on a high in front of the home fans on Saturday.

WHAT

Rhode Island FC hosts expansion club Sporting Club Jacksonville at Centreville Bank Stadium in Week 2 of the 2026 USL Championship season.

WHO

Rhode Island FC

Sporting Club Jacksonville

WHEN

Saturday, March 14

4:00 p.m. ET

WHERE

Centreville Bank Stadium

11 Tidewater St.

Pawtucket, R.I. 02860

BROADCAST

NESN, ESPN Select

RADIO

790 The Score (WPRV 790 AM)

THEME

Home Opener

GATE GIVEAWAY

RIFC Blanket, courtesy of Centreville Bank - first 3,500 fans







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 14, 2026

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