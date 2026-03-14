New Mexico United Unveils 2026 Away Jersey: The Mineral Kit

Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United proudly unveils the "Mineral Kit," their new away kit for the 2026 USL Championship season.

Fans can catch the Mineral Kit in action tonight as the club opens its season in Oakland. Media images of the jersey are available HERE.

The Mineral Kit draws inspiration from the natural forces that shape New Mexico. Flowing turquoise patterns move across a bold yellow base, echoing the movement of water as it carves through desert landscapes and uncovers the rich minerals below. This kit is a tribute to the land, water, and energy that propel New Mexico forward. Sandia Resort & Casino, the front-of-jersey partner, is featured prominently.

The Mineral Kit is available for purchase online HERE. Fans can also pick up the jersey in person for the first time tonight at United's official club watch party at Rio Bravo Brewing Company. The event begins at 7pm, with kickoff scheduled for 8pm.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 14, 2026

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