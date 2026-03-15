FC Tulsa Split Points with San Antonio FC in Home Opener
Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa created numerous attacking threats but were unable to find paydirt in a 0-0 draw against San Antonio FC on Saturday night at ONEOK Field in their 2026 home opener.
The hosts came out of the gate with a flurry of attacking threats with Owen Damm and Harvey St. Clair dishing up some dangerous crosses. Play leveled out after the hydration break with neither team finding the back of the net in the opening frame.
It was more of the same in the second half with the Scissortails outshooting San Antonio seven to five and holding 56 percent of possession. Remi Cabral and Stefan Lukic both had decent chances as late substitutes, but the scoreline remained blank after 90 minutes.
POST-MATCH QUOTES
Head coach Luke Spencer: "I think overall, it was a good performance from an effort and intensity standpoint. I thought we created enough chances, certainly enough set -piece opportunities. I just think we need to be cleaner in the final action finish. If I look at the growth from the game at Sacramento to this game, I'm very pleased with the growth that we saw today."
Alex Tambakis: "Last year playing with New Mexico, I saw that this club is really good defensively. Everybody defends really well here and does it together from the striker to the keeper. That's something that FC Tulsa is known for defensively - keeping clean sheets. We were just a little unlucky up top today."
Owen Damm: "I think [long throws] were a big part of our identity last year. For us, it is a set piece, and set pieces win games. The center of our identity is set pieces, and we had probably 20 of them tonight. To not get a goal is disappointing, but on the bright side, we are getting those set piece opportunities, and we didn't concede, so there's something to take away from this game."
GAME NOTES
Alex Tambakis notched his 59th shutout of his USL career tonight.
Alex Tambakis, Jeorgio Kocevski, Bruno Lapa, Remi Cabral and Raheem Somersall all made their home debuts for FC Tulsa tonight.
FORECAST: 74ºF, clear | ATTENDANCE: 5717 (home opener record)
SCORING SUMMARY
N/A
LINEUPS
TUL - (3-4-3) Alex Tambakis, Lamar Batista, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Ian Carlo Souza Daniel, Owen Damm, Delentz Pierre (Raheem Somersall 83'), Jeorgio Kocevski, Harvey St. Clair, Jamie Webber, Kalil ElMedkhar (Remi Cabral 63'), Bruno Lapa (Stefan Lukic 63')
Subs Not Used: Triston Henry, Alonzo Clarke, Zion Siranga, Bailey Sparks, Nelson Pierre
SA - (4-3-3) Joseph Batrouni, Daniel Barbir, Mitchell Taintor, Alex Crognale, Akeem Ward, Emil Cuello (Nelson Flores 73'), Mikey Maldonado, Dmitrii Erofeev (Curt Calov 73'), Jorge Hernández (Santiago Suárez 87'), Santiago Patiño (Christian Sorto 62'), Cristian Parano (Luke Haakenson 73')
Subs Not Used: Richard Sánchez, Rece Buckmaster
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
TUL - Lamar Batista (Yellow) 19', Delentz Pierre (Yellow) 76', Jeogio Kocevski (Yellow) 77'
SA - Cristian Parano (Yellow) 19', Akeem Ward (Yellow) 90'+3'
MATCH STATS: TUL | SA
GOALS: 0|0
ASSISTS: 0|0
POSSESSION: 51|49
SHOTS: 12|9
SHOTS ON GOAL: 3|1
SAVES: 1|3
FOULS: 14|21
OFFSIDES: 1|1
CORNERS: 8|4
Up Next: FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field next Saturday as they take on Las Vegas Lights FC at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on NOTV (News on 6 Now).
Prior to this match, on Wednesday, the Scissortails travel to Arkansas to take on Little Rock Rangers SC in the opening round of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at 7 p.m. The match will be streamed on U.S. Soccer's YouTube channel.
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