New Mexico United Falls to Oakland Roots SC, 2-1, in Season Opener

Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







New Mexico United opened the 2026 season on the road Saturday night, falling 2-1 to Oakland Roots SC at the Oakland Coliseum.

The Black & Yellow fell behind early, conceding a goal in the sixth minute to give Oakland a 1-0 advantage. United looked to respond soon after, with Valentin Noël creating a strong chance in the 18th minute, but his shot was kept out by Oakland. In the 35th minute, goalkeeper Kris Shakes produced a crucial one-on-one save against Peter Wilson to prevent Oakland from doubling their lead. United controlled much of the tempo for the remainder of the half but went into the break trailing 1-0.

Shakes was called into action again early in the second half, making another diving stop to keep United within reach as the visitors pushed for an equalizer. Oakland eventually found a second goal in the 80th minute to extend the lead to 2-0. United answered quickly two minutes later when Jake LaCava slipped a perfectly timed pass to Justin Rennicks, who finished to score New Mexico's first goal of the 2026 season. Despite the late push, the Black & Yellow were unable to find another goal before the final whistle.

Standout Performers:

Justin Rennicks - Scored New Mexico United's first goal of the 2026 season. Rennicks finished a pass from Jake LaCava in the 82nd minute that gave the Black & Yellow hope late in the second half.

Stats Summary: OAK/NM

Shots: 10/13

Shots on Goal: 5/4

Saves: 5/4

Corners Won: 0/9

Fouls: 6/11

Misconduct Summary:

OAK: Peter Wilson (Yellow Card - 54')

NM: Niko Hämäläinen (Yellow Card - 73')

Up Next:

New Mexico United returns to The Lab for the first time in 2026 when they host the Cruizers in the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, March 18.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 14, 2026

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