San Antonio FC Splits Points with FC Tulsa in 0-0 Draw

Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







TULSA, Okla. - San Antonio FC brought a point home from its road contest against reigning Western Conference champions FC Tulsa in a 0-0 draw Saturday.

Both teams were tested defensively but held each other scoreless for the full 90 minutes of play. Goalkeeper Joey Batrouni posted four saves for his first-ever clean sheet in league play, with San Antonio's defense tallying 38 clearances in the match.

Next Up

San Antonio FC kicks off its 2026 U.S. Open Cup run Wednesday, March 18 against ASC New Stars. Kickoff from Toyota Field will be at 7:30 p.m., and the match will be broadcast on the U.S. Soccer YouTube channel. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

San Antonio moves to 3-0-1 on the season with 4 points, sitting in 5th place in the Western Conference standings.

SAFC is undefeated in its first road game of the season since 2022.

San Antonio leads the all-time series with Tulsa at 8-7-7, getting its first result against the Scissortails on the road since 2020.

Defender Tiago Suarez made his club debut in the match, subbing on to close out the match.

Midfielder Luke Haakenson and defender Emil Cuello made their first appearances of the season, the latter seeing his first action for the club since 2021.

Goalkeeper Joey Batrouni made four saves in his first USL Championship clean sheet and second overall for the club.

SAFC Starting XI: Joey Batrouni, Emil Cuello (Nelson Flores Blanco 73'), Mitchell Taintor (Captain), Alex Crognale, Danny Barbir, Akeem O'Connor-Ward, Mikey Maldonado, Dmitrii Erofeev (Curt Calov 73'), Jorge Hernandez (Tiago Suarez 87'), Cristian Parano (Luke Haakenson 73'), Santiago Patiño (Christian Sorto 62')

Substitutions Not Used: Rece Buckmaster, Richard Sanchez

Disciplinary Summary:

TUL: Yellow Card (Lamar Batista) 19'

SA: Yellow Card (Cristian Parano) 20'

TUL: Yellow Card (Nelson Pierre) 76'

TUL: Yellow Card (Jeorgio Kocevski) 77'

SA: Yellow Card (Akeem Ward) 90+3'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the result)

"I feel okay with the point. That was a tough match. We played against a very physical team and I think for 90-plus minutes, we competed the style of play. The few chances that both teams created, I think we had the better chances out of the game. Defensively, we were compact. We fought for those long balls, those set pieces. Tulsa is a team that's really strong on set pieces, and I think we managed that part really well, so I'm okay with the team's performance tonight."

(On the defense)

"Joey [Batrouni] was good in goal. The back line was as well, and I have to give credit to also the midfielders. We knew this game was about second balls, as well. Tulsa played a lot of direct balls from the center backs and the three guys up top fought for everything and then they tried to collect second balls, and I think our midfielders did a tremendous job collecting most of those second balls."

(On the team's upcoming games this week)

"We're focusing on the Open Cup on Wednesday. This is a really important tournament for us in our first game, so we're taking it seriously. We're going to rest our guys tomorrow and then get back to practice on Monday and Tuesday to prepare for the game."

Midfielder Dmitrii Erofeev

(On the draw)

"I think we performed well. I think we played a different type of game, and these teams that we're going to be facing during the season play lots of long balls, and I think we did well because we were ready for that. Again, one point isn't enough for us. We want to win every game, but it is what it is, and I think the team did well tonight."

(On starting the first two matches this season)

"It's a great feeling because I've been working for this, I've been waiting for this the last year and now, everyone on the team I think helps me during the game and before the game. I really appreciate that, so it makes me play easier knowing I have boys behind me that will fight for me."

# # SanAntonioFC.com # #







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.