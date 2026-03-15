Switchbacks FC Dominate and Earn Three Points at Weidner Field against Las Vegas Lights

Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Switchbacks FC in action against Las Vegas Lights

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC) Switchbacks FC in action against Las Vegas Lights(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC opened their 2026 home campaign with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Las Vegas Lights FC, earning three points in front of the home crowd.

Colorado Springs controlled most of the match, holding 62.9% possession and maintaining an 89% passing accuracy to dictate the pace of play. Defensively, the Switchbacks were equally strong, completing 13 tackles and winning all 13.

One of the best chances of the first half came in the 16' when #97 Patrick Burner found himself in front of the six-yard box. His touch resulted in a shot that struck the top of the crossbar and bounced back into play before being cleared out of danger. Despite both teams trading possession throughout the opening half, neither side was able to break through before halftime.

The second half remained quiet until the 60' when #20 Yosuke Hanya made a decisive run down the left side. Hanya beat Las Vegas defender #20 Smart Shawn to the end line before cutting the ball back toward the center of the box. #11 Levonte Johnson slid in front of the goal to finish the play and give the Switchbacks a 1-0 lead.

Just ten minutes later, the Switchbacks doubled their advantage. After a deflected ball fell to #6 Sam Williams near the top of the box, he played a quick one-touch pass to #7 Jonas Fjeldberg, who settled the ball before a right-footed shot into the bottom right corner to make it 2-0.

Las Vegas responded in the 75' when #6 Nyk Sessock delivered a dangerous set piece from just outside the 18-yard box. #43 Abraham Okyere jumped above the defense to head the ball into the net.

Okyere struck again in the 79', this time firing a long-range effort from the right side of the 18-yard box that found the bottom-left corner to level the match.

With the Switchbacks and Las Vegas locked in a tie, the pressure mounted as both sides pushed for a late winner. In the 85', #37 Brennan Creek delivered a corner kick that landed just outside the box to #12 Isaiah Foster. After settling the ball, Foster quickly played it over to #17 Sadam Maserka. Maserka lifted the ball high into the air, where Switchbacks defender #24 Talen Maples and Las Vegas Lights midfielder #30 Ben Ofeimu both went up for the header. The ball deflected into the back of the net, sealing a dramatic 3-2 victory for the Switchbacks.

Colorado Springs will return to action on Tuesday, March 17, at 6 pm. When they host Azteca FC at Weidner Field.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 14, 2026

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