LSC Earns First Point, Clean Sheet Of The Season In 0-0 Draw Vs. Sacramento

Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club picked up its first point of the season Saturday night, stifling Sacramento Republic FC in front of 5,500 fans and earning its first clean sheet of 2026 in a 0-0 draw.

Lexington broke out of the gate as the better side, applying heavy pressure from the onset. The Greens outshot Sacramento 6-0 in the first half and led in xG, 0.44-0.00.

Momentum swung back and forth throughout the second period of play. Two mind-bending saves from Lexington keeper Oliver Semmle thwarted Republic FC late, and those were the best scoring chances of the match for either side.

The Lexington defense proved stout throughout the evening and played a pivotal role in securing its first point of 2026. Joe Hafferty led the club with four tackles, while Arturo Ordóñez and Kendall Burks led the Greens with four interceptions each.

After matching up against two of the top perennial squads in the USL Championship to begin the new campaign, Lexington's sights shift to U.S. Open Cup action next week, followed by clashes against Brooklyn FC and San Antonio FC.

Final stats and post-match quotes from head coach Mac Hemmi, goalkeeper Oliver Semmle and defender Kendall Burks are attached.

GOALS

N/A

LINEUPS

LEX: Oliver Semmle, Jacob Greene, Arturo Ordóñez, Kendall Burks, Joe Hafferty (63' Javain Brown), Blaine Ferri, Aaron Molloy, Nick Firmino (63' Jonathan Lewis), Michael Adedokun (84' Alfredo Midence), Marcus Epps, Phillip Goodrum

SAC: Danny Vitiello, Michelle Benitez, Lee Desmond, Freddy Kleemann, Ryan Spaulding (89' Chibuike Ukaegbu), Danny Crisostomo, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Mayele Malango (67' Dominik Wanner), Memo Rodriguez, Arturo Rodriguez (67' Pep Casas), Forster Ajago (75' Kyle Edwards)

UP NEXT

LSC's first non-league match of the season is on deck. The club will host the NPSL's Flower City Union in the First Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m. ET. The match will stream live on YouTube.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 14, 2026

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