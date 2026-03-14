Hounds Triumph in High-Scoring Contest at Loudoun

Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







LEESBURG, Va. - Goals by Albert Dikwa, Bradley Sample and Sam Bassett got the Pittsburgh Riverhounds over the finish line, as the team came away with its first win of the season 3-2 over Loudoun United FC this afternoon at Segra Field.

The Hounds (1-1-0) trailed after an early goal by Thor Úlfarsson but scored the next three in the contest before Sean Young got Loudoun (0-1-0) back into the match with a goal quickly after the Hounds' third.

Possession was tilted in the Hounds' favor with 63.4 percent of the ball, as the team improves to 14-2-2 all-time against the Northern Virginia club.

First half

The Hounds conceded first for the second straight match on a disjointed defensive play. Victor Souza stepped up to block an initial shot by Salvatore Mazzaferro, but the ball deflected across the box forcing Guillame Vacter to track it down. Vacter attempted to clear the ball, but Úlfarsson blocked the clearance, redirecting it directly into the Hounds net in the 20th minute.

Things were level again six minutes later, when Perrin Barnes got into the right side of the box and attempted to pass back to the middle. Mezzaferro ran through the Hounds wing back and conceded a penalty kick, which Dikwa converted for his first goal since rejoining the Hounds this season.

Second half

Only three minutes after play resumed, the Hounds were back in front from a corner kick. Dikwa made a back post run and won the initial header back across goal, and Sample was in the perfect spot and showed quick reflexes to head the ball into the net at the front post for his first goal of the season.

Dikwa nearly added another goal in the 64th minute with a left-footed volley of a cross from Charles Ahl, but his effort struck the left post and stayed out.

The lead jumped to 3-1 in the 69th minute when Bassett finished a team move that began from the Hounds' own half. Beto Ydrach found Bassett open beside the center circle, and Bassett kept the ball moving forward to Ahl. Seeing open space, Bassett continued his run forward to receive the ball back from Ahl, and he took two touches past a defender before finishing with his left inside the box.

Loudoun fired right back straight from the ensuing kickoff, working a team move of their own that culminated with Richard Aman setting up Young, who took a touch across the top of the box to set up a curling finish on his right foot.

The Hounds had a fourth goal in the net, but Barnes' finish was nixed by the offside flag. Still, the Hounds were able to close out the match, which also included a second-half appearance by Robbie Mertz returning from injury.

Modelo Man of the Match

Bradley Sample turned in a two-way effort that included his first goal since last April. The midfielder also recovered the ball four times and won 8 of 9 duels in the middle of the park, adding a clearance and two free kicks won for good measure.

What's next?

The Hounds step out of league play for their First Round U.S. Open Cup match hosting local USL League Two side Steel City FC on Tuesday, March 17. The matchup between the Hounds and their amateur counterparts will be the first all-Pittsburgh matchup in the Open Cup proper since 1957.

Riverhounds SC lineup (3-4-2-1) - Nico Campuzano; Guillaume Vacter (Illal Osumanu 87'), Victor Souza, Beto Ydrach; Max Viera (Junior Etou 78'), Sam Bassett (Jackson Walti 70'), Bradley Sample (Robbie Mertz 78'), Perrin Barnes; Danny Griffin, Charles Ahl; Albert Dikwa (Trevor Amann 78')

Loudoun United FC lineup (4-1-4-1) - Ethan Bandré; Kwame Awuah, Salvatore Mazzaferro, Bolu Akinyode, Noah Adnan; James Murphy (Elvis Amoh 80'); Arquimides Ordóñez, Jack Panayotou (Richard Aman 64'), Andrés Souper (Sean Young 64'), Pedro Santos (Luca Piras 19', Marcos Dias 80'); Thor Úlfarsson

Scoring summary

LDN - Thor Úlfarsson 20'

PIT - Albert Dikwa 26' (penalty)

PIT - Bradley Sample 48' (Albert Dikwa)

PIT - Sam Bassett 69' (Charles Ahl)

LDN - Sean Young 70' (Richard Aman)

Discipline summary

PIT - Charles Ahl 16' (caution - reckless foul)

LDN - Noah Adnan 16' (caution - dissent)

LDN - Arquimides Ordóñez 79' (caution - reckless foul)

PIT - Jackson Walti 82' (caution - tactical foul)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 14, 2026

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