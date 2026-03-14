Monterey Bay FC Look to Record First Win of 2026 against El Paso Locomotive

Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (0-1-0, 0 points) play their second consecutive home game to start the 2026 USL Championship in a matchup against Western Conference opponent El Paso Locomotive (0-0-1, 1 points) at Cardinale Stadium scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT. Live streaming of the match will be available on ESPN+.

The Crisp-and-Kelp began the 2026 season with a 1-0 loss last Saturday versus rivals Oakland Roots SC at home. The team showed some glimpses of offensive attack as they recorded 11 shots (four on target) throughout the game, but couldn't find the back of the net. Monterey Bay FC saw the debuts of 13 of its new players with the stand-out of 19 year-old goalkeeper, Fernando Delgado. Delgado maintained a clean sheet until the end of the match when Oakland Roots' Mark Fisher scored the game-winning goal at the 85th minute. The young keeper recorded two key saves and demonstrated composure, professionalism and leadership during his 2026 debut.

Heading into this match, Monterey Bay FC announced two new additions to the 2026 roster. The first being Japanese midfielder, Ryuga Nakamura, who joined the club after playing the past five seasons in Europe, most recently with Latvian club SK Super Nova in the Latvian Higher League. Last season, he recored 32 league appearances with five goals scored and three assists in 2,455 minutes played for his club. Nakamura was signed earlier in the offseason, but couldn't be announced and join the team immediately due to the immigration process.

"I'm excited that this moment has finally arrived and I'm officially a Monterey Bay FC player," said Ryuga Nakamura. "Despite the length of the process, it was all worth it. I want to thank everyone who helped make this transfer possible and also my team in Japan that helped me get ready for the season. I'm looking forward to playing for such a passionate fanbase at Cardinale Stadium."

The second announced signing was of MLS start, Sebastian Lletget, the biggest signing of Monterey Bay FC in their short history. Lletget brings in over a decade of professional experience at the highest levels of American soccer with successful tenures in Major League Soccer and multiple international caps for the United States Men's National Team. His technical abilities and leadership qualities are expected to be a difference maker for this season's young Monterey Bay FC squad. Fans are looking forward to the highly anticipated debut of the former USMNT star.

"Last week we weren't a complete team and didn't play the way we were hoping for," said Jordan Stewart, head coach for Monterey Bay FC. "Thankfully we have a chance at home again to make things right and play what we want to play. Also having a player like Sebastian on our team is big plus to this young team. His experience and work ethic puts us in a better position to win game and his willingness to be a teacher and leader on this team will take us to the next level."

El Paso Locomotive visit Monterey Bay Football Club for the first time this season (also; June 20). The team currently holds one point and sits in fourth place of the Western Conference of the USL after beginning the season with 2-2 tie at home versus Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Guatemalan forward, Rubio Rubín, looks to continue his hot start after scoring a brace in El Paso's home opener last Saturday. His efforts awarded him with being named the USL Championship Player of the Week while also earning a place on the Team of the Week.

Between Monterey Bay FC and El Paso Locomotive, have played eight regular season matches between both clubs collecting two wins each and four ties against each other. At home, Monterey Bay have one win recorded against El Paso with two ties and one loss. The clubs last met on August 16, 2025 at Southwest University Park in downtown El Paso with the fixture resulting in a 2-2 tie. Tonight, the Crisp-and-Kelp will look to secure their first victory in the series and the first win of the 2026 season in front of the home crowd.

Monterey Bay FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026; 7:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Clear and 67°F

2026 Records

Monterey Bay FC (0-0-1, 0 pts, T-9th West); El Paso Locomotive FC (0-1-0, 1 pts, T-4th West)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 14, 2026

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