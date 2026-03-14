UCSF Health Renews Partnership with Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul, Continues Naming Rights for UCSF Health Oakland Roots and Soul Performance Center

Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul Sports Club today announced the renewal of their partnership with UCSF Health, which will continue as the club's official health care partner and naming rights partner of the UCSF Health Oakland Roots and Soul Performance Center.

The partnership extension reinforces a shared commitment to advancing athlete health, community wellness, and equitable access to care across Oakland and the East Bay. The UCSF Health Oakland Roots and Soul Performance Center in Alameda serves as the daily training home for both clubs and as a hub for community programming, youth engagement, and health-focused initiatives.

"As a Purpose driven club, we believe the health of our players and our community go hand in hand," said Lindsay Barenz, President of Oakland Roots and Soul SC. "UCSF Health has been an incredible partner in supporting both elite performance and community well-being. We're proud to continue building on this partnership and to keep the Performance Center as a place where sport, health and community come together."

Through the partnership, UCSF Health provides medical expertise and support for Oakland Roots, Oakland Soul and Project 51O athletes while also collaborating on initiatives promoting connection to care, health equity and access to care in local communities.

Since opening, the UCSF Health Oakland Roots and Soul Performance Center has become a centerpiece of the clubs' commitment to high-performance training and community connection. Located in Alameda at the former Oakland Raiders headquarters, the facility hosts team training sessions, youth clinics, community events and programming.

The renewed partnership continues to position Oakland Roots and Soul at the intersection of sport, health innovation, and community impact as the clubs prepare for a new season and a growing global spotlight on the Bay Area ahead of the World Cup.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 14, 2026

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