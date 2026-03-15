A Historic Home Opener: Detroit City FC Kicks off 2026 Season against Newcomer Brooklyn FC

Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City FC forward Darren Smith after scoring against Brooklyn FC

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City FC forward Darren Smith after scoring against Brooklyn FC(Detroit City FC)

Detroit, Mich. - Detroit City FC opened the 2026 USL Championship season with a commanding 3-0 victory over Brooklyn FC on Saturday afternoon at Keyworth Stadium. Six players made their first appearance in Rouge and Gold, each earning their legacy numbers in the process.

Darren Smith scored twice in the first half, and debutant Chisom Egbuchulam (Legacy #233) added a third late in the match to give Le Rouge all three points in the season opener.

Smith opened the scoring in the third minute off a through ball from newly-named captain Devon Amoo-Mensah. The forward doubled Detroit's lead in the 32nd minute, capitalizing on a defensive error after a deflected Brooklyn FC header left the visiting goalkeeper stranded.

Egbuchulam, making his debut after coming on as a substitute in the 58th minute, sealed the victory in the 85th minute. Maxi Rodriguez drove the ball up the center of the field before playing it right to Egbuchulam at the edge of the box, who chipped it over the Brooklyn keeper.

Head coach Danny Dichio's starting XI featured Carlos Herrera in goal, with a back line that included Tommy Silva (#232) and Callum Montgomery (#231) alongside Amoo-Mensah and Haruki Yamazaki. The midfield trio of Ryan Williams, Kobe Hernandez-Foster and Rodriguez controlled possession throughout the match. The attacking three of Alassane Ates Diouf, Smith and Jeciel Cedeño Benavides led the charge.

After Smith's early goal, the match settled into an even contest through the first 25 minutes. Brooklyn FC created several chances, including a direct free kick from Juan Obregón that was saved by Herrera.

Detroit's midfield gradually took control, with Rodriguez, Williams and Hernandez-Foster playing dangerous through balls to the wings. After an injury stoppage in the 31st minute, Smith's second goal shifted momentum completely in Detroit's favor.

Le Rouge dominated possession for the remainder of the first half, with Brooklyn FC pinned deep in their own end. The half ended with Thomas Vancaeyezeele receiving the match's first yellow card in second-half stoppage time.

Brooklyn FC substituted Vancaeyezeele for Ryan McLaughlin at the break, but Detroit continued to control the midfield.

Hernandez-Foster nearly extended the lead in the 51st minute, curling a shot just wide of the far post. Brooklyn's Jaden Servania received a yellow card in the 52nd minute, sparking a series of substitutions from both sides.

Brooklyn made a double change in the 56th minute, bringing on Stefan Stojanovic and Thomas McNamara for Shaan Hundal and Malik Pinto. Two minutes later, Smith was replaced by Egbuchulam after going down with an apparent injury.

Montgomery nearly scored in the 60th minute, heading a corner kick just wide of the right post. Brooklyn made another tactical substitution in the 65th minute, replacing Servania with Peter Mangione, but Detroit continued to press.

Ates Diouf tested the Brooklyn goalkeeper with a shot from the left side of the box that went high and wide. Detroit's defense held firm against several Brooklyn counterattacks.

Detroit made its second and third changes in the 80th minute, bringing on Abdoulaye Diop and debutant Tabort Etaka Preston (#234) for Hernandez-Foster and Cedeño. Brooklyn responded by replacing Obregon with Abdoulaye Kante in the 84th minute.

Five minutes later, Rodriguez and Egbuchulam combined for Detroit's third goal.

Ates Diouf and Yamazaki were substituted in the 90th minute for Alexander Dalou (#235) and Rio Hope-Gund (#236). Dalou received a yellow card in stoppage time for a hard foul, but Detroit controlled the final minutes to secure the clean sheet victory.

Quotes

Man of the Match Darren Smith (F)

"It felt amazing to start off the game on such a high note, and then getting the second one just took it over the edge...Our main goal was to focus on ourselves and make sure that we go out there and do what the coaches have prepared for us to do, and I think especially with the set pieces we worked on, being able to get success out of that tonight is something that I'm proud of."

Head Coach Danny Dichio

"I couldn't have scripted, at least the start, any better. We spoke about the emotions of the first game of the season, being at home and not letting that override us, so to score within the first two minutes and get your striker off on the goalscoring trail early was a really good start from the group... (as the match progressed) "... we just needed to take a little bit better care of the ball, but we did that in the second half and also were a threat in transition. We have some weapons in our attack, and it's that balance of making the right decision at that critical time, which makes for great football." ... (on the match atmosphere at Keyworth Stadium) "We give a lot of credit to these supporters for the atmosphere they create. To come out on a cold day like this, to stay with us deep into the second half and after, seeing all the faces again, it's what makes this club. It's a community club that we love playing for, and I think it was great for the fans to see us back today - they've missed us as much as we've missed them."

Detroit City Starting XI - Carlos Herrera, Haruki Yamazaki (90'), Callum Montgomery, Devon

Amoo-Mensah, Derrick Silva, Kobe Hernandez-Foster (80'), Ryan Williams, Maxi Rodriguez, Jeciel

Cedeño (80'), Darren Smith (58'), and Alassane Ates Diouf (90').

Detroit City Substitutes - Chisom Egbuchulam (58'), Abdoulaye Diop (80'), Tabort Etaka Preston

(80'), Rio Hope-Gund (90'), and Alexander Dalou (90').

Up Next

Le Rouge will face Michigan Rangers in the U.S. Open Cup First Round on Tuesday, March 17, at Legacy Center in Brighton. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

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