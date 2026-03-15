Republic FC Gains Point in Scoress Draw with Lexington SC

Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC is coming home with a valuable road point after playing to a scoreless draw against Lexington SC on Saturday night. Facing one of the most highly touted offenses in the league, Sacramento's defense put up a solid effort to hold the opponent scoreless for the second straight match and remain undefeated in 2026.

The hosts had a good chance in the 21st minute as Michael Adedokun drove the ball down the left flank. At the touchline, he laid off a pass for Marcus Epps at the top of the box and it appeared that he had enough time to line up his shot, but Sacramento's Mark-Anthony Kaye stepped in and intercepted the pass with a touch to clear it from danger.

Sacramento came out on the front foot on the other side of the break and put Lexington under constant pressure in their defensive area. Through the first fifteen minutes of the second half, The Quails controlled 87% of the possession. Fresh legs continued to add to Republic FC's attack as the match progressed.

In the 82nd minute, Danny Crisostomo battled his way through traffic for a shot on target from distance, but Lexington goalkeeper Oliver Semmle made a diving save to punch it away.

Republic FC broke out for a final counterattack in the 90th minute when Kyle Edwards laid the ball back for Pep Casas and a fantastic pass to an open Dominik Wanner on the left flank. The German winger took a touch and got a shot away before the defense closed in, but the goalkeeper made a small deflection that pushed the ball just wide of the target.

Danny Vitiello was only called into action once on the night, but confidently made the save to extend his lead atop the league's all-time leader board with his 60th regular season clean sheet.

It's a short turnaround for the Indomitable Club as they return to Sacramento four a four-game homestand that begins with an Open Cup match against El Farolito on Wednesday. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.

Sacramento Republic FC 0 - 0 Lexington SC

USL Championship

Lexington SC Stadium, Lexington, Kentucky

March 14, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - none; LEX - none

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Michel Benitez (caution) 34'; LEX - Jacob Greene (caution) 65'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Michel Benitez, Lee Desmond (C), Freddy Kleemann, Ryan Spaulding (Chibi Ukaegbu 89'), Danny Crisostomo, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Mayele Malango (Dominik Wanner 67'), Memo Rodriguez, Arturo Rodriguez (Pep Casas 67'), Forster Ajago (Kyle Edwards 75')

Unused substitutes: Blake Willey, Jacob Randolph, Rohan Chivukula

Stats: Shots: 8, Shots on Goal: 2, Saves: 1, Fouls: 13, Corner Kicks: 2, Offsides: 1

Lexington SC: Oliver Semmle, Joe Hafferty (Javain Brown 63'), Arturo Ordoñez, Kendall Burks, Jacob Greene, Blaine Ferri, Nick Firmino (Jonathan Lewis 63'), Aaron Molloy (C), Michael Adedokun (Alfredo Midence 84'), Phillip Goodrum, Marcus Epps

Unused substitutes: Xavier Zengue, Andrew Caborn, Tarik Scott, Garrett Addams

Stats: Shots: 9, Shots on Goal: 1, Saves: 2, Fouls: 8, Corner Kicks: 2, Offsides: 0







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 14, 2026

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