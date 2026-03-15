Las Vegas Lights FC's Comeback Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Switchbacks FC in Colorado Springs

Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







An Abraham Okyere brace in the final moments of the game was not enough for a comeback.

Las Vegas Lights FC lost 3-2 to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in an intense match on Saturday afternoon.

The Switchbacks controlled most of the first half, keeping possession and generating high-quality chances in front of Jared Mazzola's goal. However, they were unable to score, and the match went into halftime in a deadlock.

The second half wasn't different regarding the game's dynamic, as Colorado Springs kept the ball and led most attacking efforts. But this time, they were clinical.

Yosuke Hanya's constant hustle on the wing was rewarded in the 60th minute, when he assisted Levonte Johnson to score the first goal of the match. Jonas Fjeldberg would double the Switchbacks' lead ten minutes later.

However, the Lights were not dead. In the 75th minute, a fantastic cross from Nyk Sessock found Abraham Okyere, who headed the ball past Collin Shutler to score his first goal with the Lights. Four minutes later, Okyere made things level with an incredible curling effort from outside the box to complete a brace for the Ghanaian midfielder.

But fortune favored the Switchbacks. A header that took a deflection off Ben Ofeimu settled things for Colorado Springs and made the final score 3-2.

For full video highlights of the match, head to the club's official YouTube page to watch now.

What They're Saying

DEFENDER AARON GUILLEN

On his thoughts on the match...

It's always difficult to come and play in this stadium. The altitude... they have a great atmosphere as well. We did a great job to get ourselves back in the game and make it 2-2. We just needed to find a way to seal that and at least take a point home.

On what stood out to him about the team's performance in the second half...

The guys never gave up. We went 2-0 down and we still had to believe and you could feel it in the team. And we did that. We got back, like I said, 2-2 and we just needed to figure out a way to take that home.

On how the chemistry within the squad is developing...

I think it gets better every day. That's why we're training hard every day and we're focusing on getting those partnerships together. But I think it's important to keep doing it. And the season's super long, so it's important to stay positive and keep looking forward.

On the team's mindset as we look forward in the season...

It's a quick turnaround. It's just focusing on ourselves and trying to get those three points. I know it's another road game (FC Tulsa), and it's a tough game, like every away game is in this league. So, we just got to focus on ourselves and try and get those three points.

HEAD COACH DEVIN RENSING

On his takeaways from the match...

They showed character, fighting back, but in the end it's still a loss, you know, so... tough place to play. All credit to Colorado Springs Switchbacks, they're a good team, well coached, but now we just got to focus on Tulsa.

On his thoughts on Abraham Okyere's performance...

Yeah, he's got quality. He's got quality in the final third, and that's what we need. We need quality all over the field, and he brings that. He brings a different dimension to our team, and I'm really happy for him.

On what the main focus will be on training this week...

We've got to get a little bit healthy. The guys are getting banged up a little bit this early on, especially with sickness. So, getting healthy and just getting better in all aspects of the game. We've got to... giving up a goal late on a free kick, that just can't happen. These guys fought too hard to give up that late goal, and we got to definitely review those and get better at free kicks. But just all in all, we just got to get better at everything.

On what the main focus will be on training this week...

We've got to come out like gangbusters. We've got to come out flying. We've got to come out trying to get three points, three games on the road is not easy. But we've got to start putting together performances and get points as we go.

Summary

Lights Starting XI:

Mazzola (GK), Smart (Sessock, 67 ¬Â²) Guillen, Gartig (Ofeimu, 74 ¬Â²), Antonoglou, Ybarra, Okyere, Probo (Locker, 67 ¬Â²), Bwana (Pickering, 67 ¬Â²), Pinzon (C) (Arteaga, 74 ¬Â²), Rodriguez

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Starting XI:

Shutler (GK), Foster, Mahoney, Maples (C), Burner (Metusala, 88 ¬Â²), Williams (Creek, 74 ¬Â²), Perez (Tejada, 88 ¬Â²), Echevarria, Johnson (Masereka, 74 ¬Â²), Hanya (Fjeldberg, 64 ¬Â²), Bennett

Goals:

COS - Johnson (assist: Hanya) - 60 ¬Â²

COS - Fjeldberg (assist: Williams) - 70'

LV - Okyere (assist: Sessock) - 75'

LV - Okyere - 79'

COS - Ofeimu (own goal) - 85'

Discipline:

No yellow cards.

Next Up

The Lights stay on the road for their next match, visiting FC Tulsa on Saturday, March 21.

Las Vegas will then host Monterey Bay FC in the Home Opener at Cashman Field on Saturday, March 28. Tickets are available now!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.