Logan Dorsey Debut Goal Headlines 1-1 Rhode Island FC Tie vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville

Published on March 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release









Rhode Island FC forward Logan Dorsey

(Rhode Island FC) Rhode Island FC forward Logan Dorsey(Rhode Island FC)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC put on a dominant attacking performance in its 2026 Home Opener on Saturday, battling to a physical 1-1 tie vs. expansion side Sporting Club Jacksonville. After a scoreless first half, RIFC debutant Logan Dorsey stole the show in the 79th minute, scoring his first career USL Championship goal less than four minutes after coming off the bench to highlight the club's long-awaited return to Centreville Bank Stadium.

Rhode Island FC turned up the pressure early in the game, out-shooting Jacksonville 10-2 in the opening half. RIFC's first dangerous chance of the game came just 11 minutes in when debutant Nick Scardina tore down the right wing in a blistering three-on-one counter attack, but he ultimately dragged a low effort wide of the far post.

Forwards JJ Williams and Leo Afonso were also active in the attack - Williams took four of his five shots in the first half, while Afonso led the both teams with nine. Afonso, who was one of four players to make their debut for RIFC, stung the frame with a game-high three shots on target.

RIFC came within inches of the opening goal several times in the first half, but no chance came closer than Williams's effort in the 43rd minute. Receiving a well-weighted pass from Grant Stoneman, Williams rattled the far post with a powerful effort from range, and Agustín "Pity" Rodríguez sent the rebound over the crossbar.

Despite heavily outshooting the visitors, the game remained in a scoreless balance until the 79th minute, when second-half substitute Logan Dorsey capitalized on a goalkeeper miscue to score his first career goal for the Ocean State club less than four minutes after coming off the bench. After chasing down a through ball in a one-on-one run vs. Jacksonville goalkeeper Christian Olivares, the shot-stopper won the ball but blasted a clearance against his own defender. The deflection fell kindly to Dorsey and flew past Olivares, who was well off of his line and could only watch as Dorsey comfortably tucked the ball into the wide-open net.

The lead, however, was short-lived. Despite taking only six shots to Rhode Island FC's 23 through 90 minutes, Jacksonville made its count when it mattered most, equalizing just five minutes later. Although RIFC goalkeeper Koke Vegas produced a strong save to deny Emil Jääskeläinen's long-range volley, the rebound fell to Rafferty Pedder, who took the ball out of the air and picked out the bottom left corner to knot the game at one.

Weathering a continued onslaught of shots and a late red card, the visitors did enough to weather the storm through the final minutes, and both teams settled for a point apiece after the final whistle.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will return to Centreville Bank Stadium on a quick turnaround as it gears up for a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup First Round matchup vs. amateur side CD Faialense on Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. Then, the Ocean State club will return to regular season action when it travels to Lynn Family Stadium to take on back-to-back Players' Shield winners Louisville City FC on Saturday, March 21 at 4 p.m.

Tickets to the next home game are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

RI - Logan Dorsey, 79th minute: Dorsey gets on the end of a deflected clearance and tucks the ball into the empty net. RI 1, JAX 0

JAX - Rafferty Pedder, 84th minute: Rafferty pounces on a rebound and slots a low shot into the bottom left corner. RI 1, JAX 1

Defender Nick Scardina, midfielder Augstín "Pity" Rodríguez, and forwards Leo Afonso and Logan Dorsey made their Rhode Island FC debuts.

Dorsey is the first-ever Rhode Island FC player to score a goal on their debut at Centreville Bank Stadium. His goal is tied for third-fastest substitute goal in club history, and marked the seventh time an RIFC player has scored less than five minutes after coming off the bench.

Rhode Island out-shot Jacksonville 23-6, held 58 percent of the possession, and swung in 22 crosses to the visitors' nine.

Leo Afonso led all players and set a single-game club record with nine shots, forcing three saves out of Olivares.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Logan Dorsey

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 14, 2026

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