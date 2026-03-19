WISH-TV & MyINDY-TV 23 to Broadcast Indy Eleven Games for the 13th Straight Year

Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release









Indy Eleven forward Edward Kizza

(Indy Eleven) Indy Eleven forward Edward Kizza(Indy Eleven)

(Indianapolis) - DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) announced that the stations will be the Official Broadcast Partners with Indy Eleven for the 13th year in a row. Fans of Indiana's Team will have a free over-the-air option to watch a minimum of 14 matches this season.

"We are happy to have Indy Eleven back on WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 for a 13th season. This partnership helps bring USL professional soccer to the homes of more Indiana viewers than ever before," said Circle City Broadcasting owner and CEO, DuJuan McCoy. "The partnership with Indy Eleven demonstrates our commitment to air more local sports in our community."

To prepare for the 2026 season, WISH-TV aired "All Access Indy: Indy Eleven" on March 6. The broadcast schedule begins Saturday on MyINDY-TV 23 with the home opener for the "Boys in Blue" against Eastern Conference rival Detroit City FC with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at Carroll Stadium.

"Our goal is to serve as Indiana's Team, and thanks to Circle City Broadcasting, more Hoosiers than ever can watch and follow Indy Eleven," said Greg Stremlaw, Indy Eleven CEO. "The club and our fans know that they are watching the premier local broadcast in the USL Championship when they turn on an Indy Eleven game, and we look forward to WISH-TV & MyINDY-TV 23 delivering those again this season."

Longtime play-by-play voice Greg Rakestraw returns for his 13th season announcing Indy Eleven action. He will be joined again this season by former Indy Eleven and IU fan favorite Brad Ring and Indiana Soccer Hall of Famer Dan Kapsalis, who will share analyst duties. In addition, Tupelo Honey, a Gray Media company, will handle game-day broadcast production for the 12th consecutive year.

In addition to the two-hour game window, every Indy Eleven broadcast on WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 will be followed by the Indy Eleven Post-Game Show, a wrap up of the evening's action featuring extensive highlights and interviews with personalities from Indiana's Team.

Fans can follow the Indy Eleven all season on the free WISH-TV Sports App, available to download.

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