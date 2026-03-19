Roots Look to Stay Perfect in Saturday Night Matchup at Phoenix Rising FC

Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC News Release







The 2026 USL Championship season could not have started out any better for Oakland Roots, who after their first two regular season matchups remain perfect at 2-0-0. They will look to stretch this perfection to three straight victories this Saturday, March 21st as the club heads to the Arizona desert for a 7 PM PT matchup with Phoenix Rising FC.

Historically, Oakland has been held in check by Rising, as Roots hold a 2-4-6 (W-D-L) record in the all-time series heading into the contest. But despite kickoff temperatures forecasted to be near 90 degrees on Phoenix's home turf, Roots will certainly be the hotter team walking onto it, as Rising have struggled in the early going and enter Saturday with a winless 0-1-1 record.

The match also has historical significance for Roots, who dating back to the end of last year have won three straight. Earning a fourth with a win on Saturday would break the all-time club record for consecutive victories, and extend their already best ever start to a season.

Oakland will hope to see more flashes of brilliance from defender Mark Fisher, who after delivering an inch-perfect cross to earn an assist in their last matchup has racked up two goal contributions in as many games after also scoring Roots' lone goal in their season opener.

Goalkeeper Raphael Spiegel is another key aspect of Roots early success, as the Swiss netminder currently sits in second place on the USL Championship saves leaderboard with eight, and holds a blistering .889 save percentage heading into Saturday's fixture.

This, along with the retooled back-line, has led to an Oakland side that has conceded just one goal through their first two matches - a big improvement in form from the league leaders in goals allowed just a season ago - and evidence that labor into what head coach Ryan Martin called a key area of focus, has seemingly begun to bear fruit.

Martin, USL Championship's Coach of the Week, will attempt to cement the club's identity as a force to be reckoned with in the league this year as he has already delivered a dream-like start for Roots fans, becoming the first head coach in club history to win their first two games at the helm.

Following the club's trip to Arizona, Roots will return to the Oakland Coliseum for a home matchup with Orange County SC on March 28th at 5 PM PT.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 19, 2026

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