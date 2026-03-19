Lexington Sporting Club Earns 2-2 Draw at Dallas Trinity FC
Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
DALLAS - A wild second half in a topsy-turvy midweek match between Lexington SC and Dallas Trinity FC featured three total goals and ended in a 2-2 draw. The result snapped a short-lived two-match skid for Lexington, who opened and closed the scoring Wednesday night.
Lexington entered play without a goal since Feb. 7. Defender Alyssa Bourgeois was the one to close the curtain on the 243-minute scoreless stretch, LSC's longest goalless drought of the season, in the 26' minute.
A poor touch in the middle of the park by Dallas allowed Sarah Griffith to pounce. She distributed out wide to Bourgeois who took it 55 yards herself down the left flank and slipped her shot inside the far post.
The goal accounted for Bourgeois' second of the season and Griffith's third assist.
The Gals in Green not only entered halftime up a goal, but also did not allow a shot on frame.
However, Dallas's first shot on target in the second half leveled things early in frustrating fashion for LSC. A direct free kick attempt from Lexi Missimo deflected off the wall and sauntered into goal.
Trinity FC doubled up late with a crafty short corner take in the 79' minute. It was the first time LSC allowed a goal from a corner this season.
In the dying moments of the match, Lexington's leading goalscorer Catherine Barry delivered the last-minute equalizer. An Allison Pantuso attempt from point-blank range was saved initially by the Dallas keeper, but in true poacher's fashion, Barry was perfectly positioned to rocket home the rebound in the 90+3' minute.
Barry crossed the double-digit threshold with her goal, becoming only the second player this season to score 10 times in the Gainbridge Super League. She trails Sporting JAX's Ashlyn Puerta by just one goal in the Golden Boot race.
Final stats and post-match quotes from Head Coach Kosuke Kimura, forward Cat Barry and defender Alyssa Bourgeois are attached.
GOALS
LEX: 26' Alyssa Bourgeois (assist: Sarah Griffith)
DAL: 55' Lexi Missimo
DAL: 79' Lauren Flynn (assist: Chioma Ubogagu)
LEX: 90+3' Catherine Barry
LINEUPS
LEX: Kat Asman, Regan Steigleder, Ally Brown, Allison Pantuso, Alyssa Bourgeois (90+2' Hannah Sharts), Taylor Aylmer, Darya Rajaee (86' Nicole Vernis), Addie McCain (86' Hannah White), McKenzie Weinert (86' Shea Moyer), Sarah Griffith (68' Emina Ekić), Catherine Barry
DAL: Tyler McCamey, Cyera Hintzen, Lauren Flynn, Amber Wisner, Samar Guidry, Wayny Balata (89' Maya McCutcheon), Caroline Swann (70' Sealey Strawn), Heather Stainbrook, Lexis Missimo (75' Chioma Ubogagu), Camryn Lancaster (89' Sydney Cheesman), Bethany Bos (70' Allie Thornton)
UP NEXT
It is a quick turnaround for LSC as it returns home to host Fort Lauderdale United FC Saturday, March 21. In three matches vs. Fort Lauderdale this season, Lexington is 2W-0L-1D with 11 goals scored. The match kicks off at 5 p.m. ET.
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