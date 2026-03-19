Battery's Colton Swan Called up for U.S. U-20 National Team for Friendlies

Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The United States U-20 national team announced Thursday their 20-man roster for the squad's March training camp in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with Charleston Battery forward Colton Swan among the call-ups.

Swan's return to international duty comes on the heels of his sensational showing in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup First Round, where he bagged his first professional brace in his first professional start to send Charleston into the next round.

During the camp, head coach Rob Valentino's U-20 team will face Argentina on March 27 (10 a.m. ET / 11 a.m. local) at the Predio Deportivo Lionel Andrés Messi in Buenos Aires and then take on the Club Atlético Independiente reserves on March 31 (9:30 a.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. local) at the Villa Dominico Independiente Training Complex.

Swan, 18, previously represented the U.S. at the U-18 level, when he was called up by the youth national team for the UEFA Friendship Cup in June 2025. He scored in the first minute of his USYNT debut, against the France U-18s on June 1. Swan earned four total caps in the tournament, also facing Argentina, Australia and Portugal, to claim the trophy.

Of the entire squad, Swan is the lone USL Championship representative.

This camp is part of the Federation's continued focus on the U.S. Way philosophy, which emphasizes increased programming for the youth national teams to create more opportunities for young players to advance through the pathway to the senior national team, with the goal of representing their country at a world championship.

Swan will return to the Battery following the completion of the camp.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 19, 2026

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