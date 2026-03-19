Rowdies Introduce New Matchday Elements for 2026

Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







The Tampa Bay Rowdies make their return to Al Lang Stadium on Saturday, March 21 for a marquee matchup against last year's champions, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at 7:30 p.m. ET. Ahead of the highly anticipated Home Opener, the Rowdies are excited to announce a host of updates to matchdays at Al Lang starting this Saturday and throughout the season.

Michelob Ultra Fan Zone & World Cup Ticket Giveaway

No Rowdies matchday is complete without a trip to the Michelob Ultra Fan Zone. Located outside of Gate 2, the Michelob Ultra Fan Zone opens two hours prior to kickoff of every home match and features a Michelob Ultra bar, a DJ, games and activities for all ages, Rowdies swag giveaways, and additional partner activations throughout the year.

Fan can also enjoy $3 Michelob Ultra beers in the Fan Zone all season long while supplies last. Additionally, $3 water will also be available as a non-alcoholic drink option in the Fan Zone.

Michelob Ultra is offering Rowdies fans the chance to win two tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in an exclusive sweepstakes giveaway in the Rowdies Fan Zone. One winner will be chosen in early June to receive two tickets to the World Cup Round of 32 match set to be played in Miami on July 3. To enter, scan the QR code on the Michelob Ultra® World Cup Giveaway Display in the Fan Zone and follow the instructions to submit your entry. The winner will also receive two tickets to the Rowdies June 10 matchup against the Charleston Battery. View the contest rules.

The Rowdies are also excited to welcome Publix to the Fan Zone this year. Fans can head to Publix's area in the Fan Zone to enjoy food samplings from the grocer's food truck, games, giveaways, and photo stations.

First Match Buttons

Any fans heading to their first Rowdies match in 2026 can mark the occasion with "First Match" buttons. Fans can pick up their keepsake buttons for free at the stadium box office or at the Rowdies sales tables on the stadium concourse and in the Midfield Courtyard.

In-Stadium

Fans can expect an enhanced matchday experience inside Al Lang, with an upgraded videoboard featuring enhanced resolution. The Rowdies are also pleased to introduce Steven Arfaras as the club's in-stadium host at Al Lang, keeping fans informed and entertained with interactive games and presentations at every home match.

Fans who arrive early will have the chance to take home a signed mini soccer ball. Rowdies players will toss the balls into the crowd as they take the field for pre-match warmups. At halftime, fans have the opportunity to snag a Rowdies shirt from a t-shirt cannon.

New and improved wayfinding signage has been installed throughout the stadium concourse to help fans easily find their way around Al Lang. Additionally, the elevator located inside Gate 2 will be open to all fans again.

Publix Midfield Club

In addition to their setup in the Michelob Ultra Fan Zone, Publix will also have a presence inside Al Lang Stadium as the entitlement partner for the Publix Midfield Club. This season, all fans with a ticket in one of the Midfield Sections of the stadium will have access to the exclusive enclosed space. Fans can enjoy drinks and snacks in the Publix Midfield Club, and the space is outfitted with several televisions broadcasting the match so fans never have to miss a minute of the action.

United Home Mortgage Berm and DF Homes VIP Loft

The Rowdies are proud to welcome United Home Mortgage and Dream Finders Homes as entitlement partners for two of Al Lang's most unique premium hospitality areas. The United Home Mortgage Berm is a one-of-a-kind hospitality space with standing drink rails overlooking the field and a private bar for groups of 75-125 people. The DF Homes VIP Loft offers the best views of the field from above and an all-inclusive food and beverage experience in the only climate-controlled hospitality space at Al Lang for groups of up to 20. Visit rowdiessoccer.com/premium to learn more.

The Bay Republic Team Store

The Bay Republic Team Store at Al Lang remains the exclusive destination for all Rowdies merchandise. The team store is open to the public from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. on matchdays via the entrance on 1 Street S. Ticketed fans can access the store from inside the stadium during matches via the entrance located between Section 113 and the United Home Mortgage Berm.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 19, 2026

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