Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs. Oakland Roots SC

Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising's early-season three-match homestand comes to an end when it hosts Oakland Roots SC at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Phoenix Rising Stadium. With a pair of results in its first two matches - a 1-1 draw against Orange County SC on March 14 and 4-0 win over San Ramon FC in U.S. Open Cup play - Rising will look to extend its run of results and climb the table in USL Championship play.

"I call them the trap games, but for me, these are the games I want to see real professionals that understand the job," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said following Tuesday's match. "Obviously, we got the job done. We wanted to play better, but in the right moment we did finish our chances. That is a good thing to see."

Rising will look to carry its finishing touch into its third USL Championship match of the season against a red-hot Roots side, which won each of its first two league matches. The club then hits the road for two consecutive away matches against FC Tulsa (March 28) and Sacramento Republic FC (April 4). Securing three points at home would not only close the stretch on a high note but also provide a boost of confidence heading into a more challenging travel period.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION -  

WHAT: Phoenix Rising  vs  Oakland Roots SC

WHEN: Saturday, March 21 (7:00 p.m. PT) 

WHERE: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium 

HOW TO WATCH:  AZFS, ESPN+, Rising Radio (English), 90MasRising (Spanish)

RISING'S YOUTH MOVEMENT CONTINUES

Anthony Capetillo made history for Phoenix Rising FC against San Ramon FC on Tuesday, becoming the youngest goal scorer in club history at just 16 years, four months old. The milestone moment came in confident fashion, as Capetillo found the back of the net to cap off an impressive performance and further highlight the club's growing investment in young talent.

Notably, it was fellow PRFC Academy product Jamison Ping who assisted Capetillo on his first professional goal. Alongside defenders Eziah Ramirez and Noah Cross, Ping and Capetillo rounded out a starting 11 that boasted an average age of 22.3 and four players 18 years old and younger.

"I'm very proud of the kids," Kah said. "The overall performance is what I'm proud of. I said it last year, we relied a lot on the youngins, and they showed up tonight."

CONNECTING IN THE FINAL THIRD

Rising has now scored six goals through the first three matches of its season, giving up just three. Notably, Kah's side has shown an ability to generate chances from multiple areas of the field, combining pace on the wings with effective buildup play in the midfield.

The 4-0 win over San Ramon highlighted that attacking depth, with contributions coming from across the lineup rather than from a single scorer. Rising is averaging over 10 shots a game, applying pressure and generating opportunities across all phases of play.

"I think we connect really well," Ramirez said. "Everyone is interchanging in their positions and movement and I think we did good to go forward and we create a lot of chances to win."

ROOT(S) THERE IT IS

Oakland arrives in Phoenix in strong early-season form, opening the 2026 campaign with a 2-0-0 record. Most recently, the Roots earned a 2-1 victory over New Mexico United on March 14, a result that earned both individual and team recognition.

Midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 2, while head coach Ryan Martin also was recognized as Week 2 Coach of the Week, following the win over New Mexico.

Players like Wolfgang Prentice, who found the net against New Mexico, and defender Mark Fisher, who has contributed on both ends of the field, highlight the team's overall balance. Rising is looking to disrupt the visitor's early-season flow and build on momentum from its midweek 4-0 win over San Ramon FC.

Saturday marks the 12th meeting between Rising and the Roots dating back to 2021, with Phoenix holding a 5-2-4 advantage in the all-time series and is 3-1-2 at home against the Bay Area side.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 19, 2026

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