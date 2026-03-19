FC Tulsa Announce 2026 Local Broadcast Partners

Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa has announced its home broadcast schedule for the 2026 USL Championship season. The Black and Gold's full home slate is set to air on local television including My41, Fox 23, Tulsa CW and News on 6 Now (NOTV).

¬â¹ ¬â¹This marks the first year the club will have matches on Tulsa CW stations with those matches and the ones broadcast on News on 6 Now available to stream locally for free on Channel 6 apps which can be found on Roku, Android, iOS, Fire TV and more. Matches on News on 6 Now will also air on Cox channel 53 and for free on Channel 6.3.

Potential adjustments to the broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

Breakdown

Network Number of Games

My41 5

Fox 23 2

Tulsa CW 3

News on 6 Now (NOTV) 7

FC Tulsa 2026 Broadcast Schedule (as of March 18, 2026):

DATE TIME (CT) OPPONENT TV

Saturday, March 14 7:00 p.m. San Antonio FC My41

Saturday, March 21 7:00 p.m. Las Vegas Lights FC News on 6 Now

Saturday, March 28 7:00 p.m. Phoenix Rising FC News on 6 Now

Saturday, April 11 7:00 p.m. Orange County SC News on 6 Now

Saturday, April 25* 7:00 p.m. One Knoxville SC CW

Friday, May 22 7:30 p.m. Hartford Athletic Fox 23

Saturday, June 6* 7:30 p.m. San Antonio FC My41

Wednesday, June 17 7:30 p.m. Monterey Bay FC Fox 23

Saturday, June 20 7:30 p.m. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC My41

Saturday, July 4 7:30 p.m. Sacramento Republic FC My41

Saturday, July 18 7:30 p.m. El Paso Locomotive FC My41

Saturday, July 25 7:30 p.m. Lexington SC CW

Saturday, August 8 7:30 p.m. Detroit City FC News on 6 Now

Saturday, August 29 7:30 p.m. Rhode Island FC CW

Wednesday, September 30 7:00 p.m. New Mexico United News on 6 Now

Saturday, October 3 7:00 p.m. Sacramento Republic FC News on 6 Now

Saturday, October 17 7:00 p.m. Oakland Roots SC News on 6 Now

* - USL Cup match

FC Tulsa returns to ONEOK Field on Saturday, March 21 at 7:00 p.m. to host Las Vegas Lights FC for Gals and Goals Night, presented by Tulsa Welding School. Promotional highlights include a limited edition "In My Soccer Era" shirts for the first 1,000 fans through the gate, a friendship bracelet-making station on the concourse and special honorees at halftime. Fans can secure their seats at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231.

FC Tulsa's full 2026 schedule can be found at fctulsa.com/schedule. For the best prices and priority seating to every home match in 2026, become a Season Ticket Member today! Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026 Season can be secured online at fctulsa.com/seasontickets by calling 918-727-2231.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.