Rowdies Sign Goalkeepers Caleb Klepacz and Joshua Kachurak to USL Academy Contracts
Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club has signed local goalkeepers Caleb Klepacz and Joshua Kachurak to USL Academy contracts for the 2026 USL Championship season.
Under a USL Academy contract, players are eligible to play in professional matches while maintaining their college eligibility.
Klepacz returns for his second season as a Rowdies USL Academy signing. The 17-year-old goalkeeper recently committed to play for the College of Holy Cross in Massachusetts. He will join the Crusaders men's soccer team later this year to begin his college career.
Kachurak has been a regular with the Rowdies development team, Tampa Bay Rowdies 2, since it launched late last year. The 19-year-old from Brandon, Florida previously played for West Florida Flames.
The additions of Klepacz and Kachurak bring the Rowdies up to four USL Academy signings for the 2026 USL Championship season. Defenders Alex Rodriguez and Jesse Tita were announced as the first two USL Academy signings ahead of the season opener.
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