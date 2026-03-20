El Paso Locomotive FC Advances to the Second Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







LAREDO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC advanced to the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with a 2-0 victory over Laredo Heat SC on Thursday night at PEG Energy Stadium.

After a scoreless first half, Locomotive broke through early in the second period and never looked back, controlling the tempo and limiting Laredo's chances down the stretch.

Diego Abitia opened the scoring in the 51 st minute, finishing off a key attacking sequence to give El Paso the lead. Locomotive continued to press and eventually doubled their advantage late, as Rubio Rubín sealed the match in the 89 th minute with the finish.

Locomotive controlled 52.6% of possession and matched Laredo with 15 total shot attempts, while putting seven shots on target compared to Laredo's six. Los Locos also generated more attacking pressure from set pieces, earning eight corner kicks to Laredo's five.

Defensively, El Paso's Sebastian More-Mora registered six saves to preserve the clean sheet. Laredo showed moments of danger, particularly in transition, but was unable to capitalize on their opportunities.

With the result, El Paso Locomotive FC advances in the tournament. The team is off this weekend before returning to league play on the road against Sacramento Republic FC on March 28. Locomotive returns home on April 4 for a 7 p.m. matchup against Las Vegas Lights FC.

GAME NOTES

For the second consecutive year, El Paso Locomotive FC advances to the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with a 2-0 victory over Laredo Heat SC, marking the club's first win in the 2026 tournament. The club advanced to the second round in 2025 after defeating Harpos FC at home on March 19. Los Locos advanced to the fourth round before falling at Austin FC, 3-2.

Rubio Rubín continued his strong scoring run, delivering his fourth goal in just three matches for El Paso Locomotive FC. The 89th-minute strike marked the first time this season he has found the net coming off the bench.

Both goals came after halftime, with Diego Abitia opening the scoring in the 51 st minute before Rubio Rubín added an insurance goal in the 89 th to seal the result.

Goalkeeper Sebastian More-Mora made six saves to secure the club's second clean sheet of the season. It also marks just the third clean sheet in nine Open Cup matches in club history:

Union Omaha - April 17, 2024 - D, 0 (5)- 0(3)

Ventura County FC - April 2, 2025 - W, 3-0

Laredo Heat SC - March 19, 2026 - W, 2-0

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP - Diego Abitia 51', Rubio Rubín 89'

LINEUPS

ELP - (4-3-3) Sebastian Mora-Mora, Tony Alfaro (Noah Dollenmayer 45'), Kofi Twumasi,

Nicolás Cardona (Ricky Ruiz 45'), Álvaro Quezada, Alex Méndez, Eric Calvillo-C, Daniel Gomez (Robert Coronado 45'), Diego Abitia (Rubio Rubín 70'), Jimmy Farkarlun (Omar Mora 83')

Subs Not Used: Abraham Romero, Kenneth Hoban

LAH - (4-3-3) Marc Bonnaire, Ian Reis, Vasco Tavares, Samuel Villanueva (Alejandro Guerra 82'), Sebastian Rivera, Menny Romero, Mere Escobar, Iván Zamora (Henox Roque 54'), Dereck Espinal (Michael Salazar 64'), Jung Se-Bin (Cyrus Harmon 64'), Asael Montoya (Juan Cubillas 54')

Subs Not Used: Francisco Rivera, Andres Herrera

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Daniel Gomez (Yellow) 45'+2', Noah Dollenmayer (Yellow) 83', Alex Méndez (Yellow) 90'+5'

LAH - Dereck Espinal (Yellow) 27', Menny Romero (Yellow) 77', Mere Escobar (Yellow) 90'+5'

MATCH STATS: LAH | ELP

GOALS: 0|2

ASSISTS: 0|0

POSSESSION: 47| 53

SHOTS: 15|15

SHOTS ON GOAL: 6|7

SAVES: 5|6

FOULS: 16|16

OFFSIDES: 1|1

CORNERS: 5|8







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 19, 2026

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