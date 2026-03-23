Jimmy Farkarlun Receives International Call-Up to Liberia National Team

Published on March 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC midfielder Bryant "Jimmy" Farkarlun has been called up to represent the Liberia national team during the upcoming international window.

Farkarlun joins Liberia as the team prepares for its upcoming international competition. The call-up marks another moment of international recognition for the Locomotive roster during the March FIFA window, highlighting the club's growing presence on the international stage.

"We're happy for Jimmy to receive this recognition from Liberia," said Locomotive Technical Director Ray Saari. "He has provided us with good performances since his arrival in preseason, and we know he, and our other players who have been called up, will represent the club well on the international stage."

The selection makes Farkarlun the fourth El Paso player to receive an international call-up during the March FIFA window. Defenders Noah Dollenmayer (Dominican Republic) and Nicolás Cardona (Puerto Rico), and midfielder Carl Sainte (Haiti), were also selected to represent their respective teams.

Farkarlun is expected to rejoin El Paso following the completion of international duty.

El Paso Locomotive FC returns to action on Saturday, March 28, when the club travels to Sacramento Republic FC at 8:00 p.m. MT.

PUERTO RICO SCHEDULE

Liberia vs. Mauritania

Friday, March 27 @ 7:00 a.m.

TBA, Morocco

Liberia vs. Libya

Tuesday, March 31 @ 7:00 a.m.

TBA, Morocco







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 23, 2026

Jimmy Farkarlun Receives International Call-Up to Liberia National Team - El Paso Locomotive FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.