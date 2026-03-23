LSC: FOX 56 to Air Six Lexington Sporting Club USL Championship Matches this Season

Published on March 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club and FOX 56 are entering year two of an agreement naming the TV station the official media partner of LSC. As part of the agreement, FOX 56 will broadcast six USL Championship matches locally this season.

A shared commitment to expanding professional soccer access across Central Kentucky is at the heart of the partnership, and both organizations will continue to do so through expanded broadcast coverage and original programming.

The following matches will be aired on FOX 56:

Sunday, March 29 at San Antonio FC - 4 p.m. ET kickoff

Saturday, April 18 at Orange County SC - 10 p.m. ET kickoff

Saturday, May 2 at Las Vegas Lights FC - 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff

Saturday, Sept. 12 at Oakland Roots SC - 10 p.m. ET kickoff

Saturday, Sept. 26 at Monterey Bay FC - 10 p.m. ET kickoff

Saturday, Oct. 24 at Phoenix Rising FC - 10 p.m. ET kickoff

"At FOX 56, we are proud to partner with Lexington Sporting Club and excited to offer the following games live on FOX 56 this season," said Monte Costes, vice president and general manager of FOX 56. "LSC ownership has made a significant investment in our community, and we want to amplify the club on the largest platform possible - broadcast television, the only platform that serves 100% of homes in our viewing area, 100% of the time. Soccer interest and viewership continue to explode locally and nationally as evidenced by the support of our own professional team here in Lexington, so broadcasting the games was an easy decision. FOX 56 also airs a monthly show, titled 'Around the Pitch,' that highlights all things Lexington Sporting Club. It airs Saturday nights and is available on our streaming channel FOX 56, available for download on Roku, Apple or Amazon devices."

"Around the Pitch," a 30-minute TV program dedicated to LSC storytelling, features player interviews, highlights, coaching breakdowns, match previews and insights fans will not get anywhere else.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with FOX 56 in 2026," said David Simms, director of marketing and fan engagement at Lexington SC. "Making Lexington SC accessible to our community is a top priority, and FOX 56 plays a critical role in that effort. Their platform allows us to reach more fans than ever, while continuing to tell the story of our club. We're proud to work alongside their team as we grow the game and deepen our connection."

The six matches, as well as the rest of Lexington SC's full USL Championship schedule, will still stream online for out-of-market fans. View the full streaming schedule here.

Match broadcasts are subject to change.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.