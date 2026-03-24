Las Vegas Lights FC Announces New Partnership with Circus Circus Las Vegas

Published on March 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Las Vegas Lights FC today announced a new partnership with Circus Circus Las Vegas for the 2026 season.

"We're excited to announce our partnership with Circus Circus," said Lights CEO Shawn McIntosh. "Their focus on family fun and entertainment will be a great fit as we continue to upgrade our fan experience on match days. We're looking forward to enhancing our most exciting moments at Cashman Field alongside a great partner in Circus Circus."

Circus Circus will be the presenting partner of goals, including a new home match promotion called Midway Mayhem. Every time the Lights score two goals at home, all fans at Cashman Field can present their ticket at CCLV to receive a $10 credit on their Midway card.

"Partnering with Las Vegas Lights FC is a natural fit for Circus Circus Las Vegas," said Shana Gerety, general manager of Circus Circus Las Vegas. "Both of our organizations are focused on creating energetic, memorable experiences for fans and families, and we're excited to be part of the season ahead."

Las Vegas Lights FC will kick off the team's home schedule with the Home Opener at Cashman Field against Monterey Bay FC on Saturday, March 28. Tickets are available now at lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets.







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