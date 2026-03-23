Statement from Peter Trevisani Regarding Today's Vote

Published on March 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - We're encouraged by the State Fairgrounds Board taking this important step toward a comprehensive master plan that includes the potential for a stadium. This is a public process, and it should be, because the future of this site belongs to the entire state and the surrounding community.

For New Mexico United, a stadium has always been about more than soccer. It's about creating a year-round, shared space that brings people together in meaningful and lasting ways. We're excited about the possibilities, and for the right project, we're prepared to bring forward our $30 million private commitment as part of a broader public-private partnership.

What matters most is that any development here is thoughtfully integrated into the surrounding neighborhoods, reflecting the shared values of this community and serving as a true catalyst for positive change. This has to work for everyone. That means incorporating green space and trees, creating opportunities for affordable housing, supporting local art and culture, prioritizing safety and delivering an anchor event center to create jobs, drive commerce and support local business that are working hard to thrive.

We look forward to continuing to listen, engage, and collaborate as this process moves forward.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 23, 2026

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