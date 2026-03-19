Rhode Island FC to Host Second-Annual RIFC Classic, Presented by Capelli Sport

Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that it will host its second-annual 5v5 soccer tournament, presented by Capelli Sport, on Saturday, April 25, at Centreville Bank Stadium. The 5v5 soccer tournament will run from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m, is open to all teams of all ages from youth to adult, and guarantees at least four games for all registered teams. Registration is currently open and will run until Sunday, April 19, with team slots expected to sell out fast.

Teams are required to roster a minimum of five players and a maximum of 10. Teams who register up to 13 days before the event will save $50. Four field players and one goalkeeper will take the field for each team and winning teams will have the opportunity to qualify for the 5v5 National Championships in Orlando, Fla. on Nov. 28-29.

Players on all registered teams will receive an RIFC swag bag, including tickets to a Rhode Island FC's Star Wars Night game on May 2. For more information on team registration and tournament information, visit the event's information page here.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, subscribe to RIFC's monthly newsletter, follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X and LinkedIn, and download the official team app.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 19, 2026

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