Lexington SC Routs Flower City Union In First Round Of U.S. Open Cup, 9-0

Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The biggest party in Lexington was hosted at Lexington SC Stadium Thursday night as the Greens began their 2026 Open Cup run with a 9-0 win over Flower City Union.

The nine goals were the most scored in club history, surpassing LSC's previous scoring record of seven dating back to the 2024 season. They were also the most scored by any club in the First Round of the 2026 U.S. Open Cup so far.

Four players scored their first goals for the club in the match - Phillip Goodrum, Blaine Ferri, Malik Henry-Scott and Tarik Scott.

Nick Firmino got things going in the 30' minute following a beautiful service from Xavier Zengue. The ball dropped to Firmino at the back post, and the Brazilian made no mistake.

Just five minutes later, LSC fans experienced déjà vu when Aaron Molloy obliterated a ball from 20 yards out, recreating his goal from Lexington's season opener.

Marcus Epps also joined in on the action in the 40' minute when he hammered home his own rebound following an initial save.

In the second half, Nick Firmino completed his brace two minutes into the period, courtesy of a gorgeous backheel flick from Phillip Goodrum.

Zengue scored his first goal of the season moments later, and Goodrum, LSC's star striker acquired this past offseason, opened his Lexington account as well in the 61' minute.

Blaine Ferri followed in tremendous fashion with a direct free kick goal that dipped over the wall and past the goalkeeper.

Brothers Malik Henry-Scott and Tarik Scott accounted for Lexington's final two goals of the evening. Malik's came in the run of play after collecting his own rebound and slotting it home. Tarik was dragged down inside the box for a penalty, and he converted the attempt he earned in the 83' minute.

When all was said and done, LSC outshot Flower City 38-3 and did not allow a single shot on target all night.

GOALS

LEX: 30' Nick Firmino (assist: Xavier Zengue)

LEX: 36' Aaron Molloy

LEX: 40' Marcus Epps

LEX: 48' Nick Firmino (assist: Phillip Goodrum)

LEX: 53' Xavier Zengue

LEX: 61' Phillip Goodrum (assist: Alfredo Midence)

LEX: 68' Blaine Ferri

LEX: 76' Malik Henry-Scott

LEX: 83' Tarik Scott (P)

LINEUPS

LEX: Oliver Semmle, Joe Hafferty, Kendall Burks, Javain Brown (58' Jacob Greene), Xavier Zengue, Aaron Molloy (58' Tarik Scott), Blaine Ferri (84' Jonathan Stout), Marcus Epps (45' Michael Adedokun), Alfredo Midence, Nick Firmino, Phillip Goodrum (72' Malik Henry-Scott)

FCU: Michael Mejia, Matt Bamford, Ryan Fitzgerald, Kyle Nelson, Ely Sidibe (55' Michael Cunningham), Nathan Masucci (56' Gaven Egan), Takumi Horan (45' Gavin Rice), Jack Hopson, Luca Dodge (56' Nickolas Rippe), Dylan Rice (69' Adam Grover), Rodrigo Almeida

UP NEXT

USL Championship play resumes for the Lexington SC men next week with a midweek clash vs. Brooklyn FC. The match is slated for Wednesday, March 25 at 7 p.m. ET.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 19, 2026

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