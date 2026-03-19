Match Preview: LDN vs. MIA

Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC return to Segra Field this Saturday, March 21, for a 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff against Miami FC in USL Championship action.

The Matchup

The Red-and-White continue their homestead this weekend as they welcome Miami FC to Segra Field for the first time in the 2026 campaign. Following a competitive start to the season, Loudoun United will look to build momentum in front of the home supporters and secure an early-season result in the Eastern Conference.

Miami FC enters Saturday's matchup as a side known for its physicality and defensive organization. Historically a difficult opponent, Miami brings extensive experience across the pitch and will look to disrupt Loudoun's rhythm while capitalizing on transition moments.

For Loudoun United, the focus remains on continuing to develop chemistry within a young and dynamic squad. After a hard-fought performance against the defending champions last weekend and a strong midweek result in the U.S. Open Cup, Loudoun enters Saturday with growing confidence and attacking momentum.

With the home crowd behind them at Segra Field, Loudoun United will aim to dictate the tempo, stay disciplined defensively, and be clinical in the final third as they push for three points.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on bouncing back and building momentum:

"There's no doubt it was a tough game on Saturday against the defending champions. They're a good side. We fought to the end and got ourselves back in the game, and we would've liked to have nicked that extra goal for the fans. But we got back on the training pitch, worked on the areas we needed to improve, and the group's been great. I think that showed in the performance the other night. It was an important win for us and helps us build into what we're really looking forward to, a great game against Miami on Saturday. We've got good players in this team, players who can find a pass, create opportunities, and score goals, and we want to take that into Saturday. Miami will be a tough test, but we feel we're a top team and we want to take the game to them and go and get the win for the fans."

Notes

Loudoun United are 4-2-6 all time against Miami FC and have won 3 out of the last 5 matches at Segra Field.

Pacifique Niyongabire could be in line to make his debut for Loudoun United.

How Can I Follow the Match?

Tickets for Saturday's match at Segra Field can be purchased HERE.

Saturday's USL Championship match against Miami FC kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be available on ESPN+ and DC News Now.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.