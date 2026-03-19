Orange County SC Advances to Round Two of US Open Cup with 3-0 Win over LUFC

Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC defeated Laguna United FC in a 3-0 win at Championship Stadium securing a spot in round 2 of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. Goalkeeper Alex Rando earned his first shutout of the season as three OCSC players opened their scoresheets for 2026.

The match began as anticipated, with the Orange & Black immediately asserting control against a young Laguna United FC side. OCSC applied sustained pressure high up the pitch, consistently forcing action in and around the penalty area while maintaining over 70 percent possession throughout the first half.

Orange County's attack remained relentless, while any attempts by Laguna United to counter, were swiftly neutralized by the OCSC backline. Garrison Tubbs anchored the defense as the lone center back for much of the half, allowing captain Tom Brewitt to step into a more advanced role alongside Stephen Kelly to help dictate the tempo of play.

The breakthrough came in the 26' minute when Kelly opened the scoring with a composed finish past Laguna goalkeeper Jacob Estall, following a well-worked assist from Ethan Zubak. The goal further energized the Orange & Black, who continued to press forward with purpose.

Ryan Doghman doubled the lead shortly thereafter, finishing from close range after Jamir Johnson's volley was blocked and fell into his path.

Orange County SC maintained its attacking intensity through the remainder of the half, keeping Laguna United pinned deep and firmly in control of the match.

The second half showcased a continued dominance from the Orange & Black. 16-year-old defender Tyson Espy subbed on to face his former club in the 58' minute.

Laguna United FC made their first shot of the night in the 70' minute when a shot by Carlos Castillo was saved by Rando.

Chris Hegardt continued Orange County's scoring streak when he weaved through the box after receiving a pass from Mohamadou War. Hegardt dodged Estall's save attempts before tapping into the net in the 75' minute.

In the 86' Jamir Johnson was able to sneak one past Estall, but it was ultimately ruled offside to the dismay of the crowd.

The match ended after one minute of added injury time with The County Boys taking 71% possession, 26 shots, with 8 being on target. Laguna United FC walked away with 29% possession and 2 shots off-target.

Orange County SC returns to Championship Stadium on Saturday, March 21 to face Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC for Local Heroes Night.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

1st Open Cup Experience

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 2 1 3

LUFC 0 0 0

SCORING SUMMARY:

25' - Stephen Kelly, OCSC (Assist - Ethan Zubak)

29' - Ryan Doghman, OCSC (Assist - Jamir Johnson)

75' - Chris Hegardt, OCSC (Assist - Mouhamadou War)

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

7' Mataeo Bunbury - Yellow Card

44' Ryan Doghman - Yellow Card

81' Garrison Tubbs - Yellow Card

LAGUNA UNITED FC

22' Carter Biondolillo - Yellow Card

49' Carlos Castillo - Yellow Card

76' Will Baker - Yellow Card

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-4-2)

Alex Rando (GK); Tom Brewitt (C), Garrison Tubbs, Nico Benalcazar (72' Efren Solis), Ryan Doghman (58' Tyson Espy), Mouhamadou War, Stephen Kelly (79' Oliver Kurnik), Marcelo Palomino (58' Chris Hegardt), Jamir Johnson, Mataeo Bunbury, Ethan Zubak (72' Yaniv Bazini)

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Lyam MacKinnon

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 71% | Shots: 26 | Shots On Goal: 8 | Corners: 5 | Fouls: 14 | Offsides: 2 |

LAGUNA UNITED FC LINEUP: (4-3-3)

Jacob Estall (GK); Will Baker (81' Marquise Mitchell), Michael Barraza, Carter Biondolillo, Randy Castillo (66' Alexander Hernandez), Dennuis Erdmann (46' Michael Baumgaertel), Robert Gaul (61' Tiago Aranibar), Hudson Garner, Vincent Lopez, Ben Nicholson, Luis Sanchez (46' Carlos Castillo)

Unused Subs: (GK); Tristan Amezcua, Wyatt Dawson

Head Coach: Sam Nicholson

Possession: 29% | Shots: 2 | Shots On Goal: 0 | Corners: 0 | Fouls: 23 | Offsides: 1 |

Orange County SC v. Laguna United FC

2026 US Open Cup Round 1

Date: March 18, 2025

Venue: Championship Soccer Stadium, Irvine







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 19, 2026

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