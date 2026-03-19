Republic FC Goes to Extra Time to Knock El Farolito out of U.S. Open Cup)

Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC is moving on in the U.S. Open Cup after grinding out a 2-0 extra time win against El Farolito on Wednesday night. The newly-established rivalry delivered plenty of passion and intensity, until offseason addition Forster Ajago netted the difference maker in the 95th minute and added an insurance goal in the 122nd minute. Another hard-fought defensive showing earned the Indomitable Club its third consecutive clean sheet across all competitions.

The club's youth development pipeline took center stage with three homegrown players in the starting lineup - Blake Willey, Chibi Ukaegbu, and Da'vian Kimbrough. The trio's special night marked the first time since 2020 that three players from Republic FC's academy started in the same match. Later in the night, defender Rohan Chivukula became the 17th academy player to feature for the first team in a competitive match.

Sacramento controlled the early moments of the match and it almost paid dividends in the 17th minute when Arturo Rodriguez curled a cross to the back post. In his first career start, 16-year-old Da'vian Kimbrough rose above his defender to get a head to the ball, but his attempt just narrowly missed the target and bounced off the crossbar.

El Farolito had a good opportunity at the beginning of the second half when a pass split the defenders for a shot from Jonathan Valdivia. It was a strong, low shot that looked dangerous, but Danny Vitiello was there to push the ball away from danger.

A few moments later, Republic FC answered with a chance of its own as Blake Willey dribbled through the defense to put a low shot on target, but ultimately the keeper collected. The pressure kept building from there. Blake Willey chipped a ball to Dominik Wanner for a dangerous cross to a diving Kyle Edwards on the far post, but the ball was just out of reach.

The contest became much more physical as the half continued, resulting in continuous whistles and delays and making it difficult for the game to get into a rhythm. The Quails continued to threaten throughout the half thanks to 12 corner kicks, but ultimately the match went into overtime.

After 95 scoreless minutes, the Indomitable Club finally found its breakthrough. Michel Benitez took his defender 1v1 to lay the ball off to Dominik Wanner on the left flank. Wanner's cross was placed perfectly in front of goal and as the goalkeeper sat back, Forster Ajago flew in with a header to tally his first goal in Old Glory Red and give Sacramento the lead. Ajago completed his brace in the 122nd minute when he blocked a clearance by the goalkeeper.

The Second Round of the Open Cup will be played in March 31 or April 1, and Republic FC will learn its opponent in a draw by U.S. Soccer on Friday.

The team's homestand continues this Saturday as The Quails return to league play against NorCal rival Monterey Bay FC on Saturday night. The match kicks off at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.

Sacramento Republic FC 2-0 El Farolito

U.S. Open Cup - First Round

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

March 18, 2026

Scoring Summary: SAC - Forster Ajago (Dominik Wanner) 95', Forster Ajago 120'+; FAR - None

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Blake Willey (caution) 52', Pep Casas (caution) 53', Mark-Anthony Kate (caution) 65', Memo Rodriguez (caution) 85', Neill Collins (caution) 90', Mark-Anthony Kaye (ejection) 120'+; FAR - Cristhian Valencia (caution) 9', Jhohann Yabur 65', Johnatan Mosquera (caution) 79', Kipre Sacre (ejection) 102', Kevin Gonzalez (caution) 105', Santiago Lopez (caution) 112', Jhohann Yabur (ejection) 120'+

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Chibi Ukaegbu, Freddy Kleemann, Lee Desmond (C), Ryan Spaulding (Michel Benitez 45'), Blake Willey, Pep Casas (Mark-Anthony Kaye 60'), Arturo Rodriguez (Memo Rodriguez 60') (Rohan Chivukula 90'), Da'vian Kimbrough (Mayele Malango 60'), Dominik Wanner, Kyle Edwards (Forster Ajago 82')

Unused substitutes: Jacob Randolph

Stats: Shots: 20, Shots on Goal: 5, Saves: 2, Fouls: 19, Corner Kicks: 20, Offsides: 4

El Farolito: Kevin Gonzalez, Jerson Malagon, Johnatan Mosquera (C) (Aly Arriola 105'), Cristhian Valencia, Jhohann Yabur (Jonathan Diaz 105'), Sergio Villarreal, Gabriel Arias, Dembor Benson, Edgard Kreye (Kipre Sacre 77'), Herbert Soto (Jhonatan Perez 93'), Jonatan Valdivia (Omar Lemus 77')

Unused substitutes: Roberto Llamas, Daniel Buitrago

Stats: Shots: 9, Shots on Goal: 2, Saves: 3, Fouls: 18, Corner Kicks: 4, Offsides: 2







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 19, 2026

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