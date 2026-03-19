Road Test: Undefeated Detroit City FC Takes Momentum to Indianapolis

Published on March 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City FC midfielder Maxi Rodriguez

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City FC midfielder Maxi Rodriguez(Detroit City FC)

Detroit, MI - Detroit City FC (3rd, 3 pts) travels to Indianapolis riding a wave of momentum after opening the 2026 season with consecutive victories. Le Rouge dispatched Brooklyn FC 3-0 in their home opener on March 14, then advanced in the U.S. Open Cup with a commanding 5-1 win over Michigan Rangers FC on Tuesday. The match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Indy Eleven (12th, 0 pts) seeks its first USL Championship points of the season after a narrow 1-0 opening-day defeat at Brooklyn. The hosts rebounded Tuesday with a 3-0 Open Cup victory over Des Moines Menace, with goals from Loc Mesanvi, Noble Okello, and Charlie Sharp.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Detroit took the most recent league meeting 1-0 last August. Recent matches have been tight, with five of the last six decided by one goal or ending in draws.

DETROIT CITY FC TEAM NEWS: Impressive start with back-to-back victories- 3-0 over Brooklyn in the league opener, then 5-1 against Michigan Rangers in the U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday.

Key Performers:

Darren Smith leads the team with two goals, scoring in the 3rd and 32nd minutes against Brooklyn

Chisom Egbuchulam scored on his USL Championship debut off the bench (85')

Devon Amoo-Mensah (C) provided an assist and marshaled a defense that has yet to concede

Maxi Rodriguez has been influential in midfield, scoring in the U.S. Open Cup after being introduced at halftime

Carlos Herrera recorded a clean sheet with two saves in the season opener

Smith, Amoo-Mensah and CB Callum Montgomery were all selected to the Week 2 USL Team of the Week

MARCH 28 INJURY/SUSPENSION REPORT: Michael Bryant (lower body), Ben Morris (knee), Aedan Stanley (knee) are all listed as out.

INDY ELEVEN TEAM NEWS: Searching for first league points after 1-0 defeat at Brooklyn on March 8. Rebounded with 3-0 U.S. Open Cup win over Des Moines on Tuesday.

Key Performers:

Loc Mesanvi scored in the U.S. Open Cup match and led Indy with five shots

Noble Okello scored coming off the bench Tuesday after 71 minutes vs Brooklyn

Cam Lindley (C) anchors the midfield

Logan Neidlinger created four chances and attempted eight crosses vs Des Moines

Charlie Sharp scored off the bench in the cup tie

Tactical Considerations: Indy struggled to convert chances in the opener (4 shots on target from 17 attempts, 0.99 xG).

QUICK FACTS

Le Rouge enters with momentum, clinical finishing (3 goals from 5 shots on target), and defensive solidity (no goals conceded). Indy must solve their finishing problems- they managed just 4 shots on target from 17 attempts in their opener.

DCFC's 5-1 victory over Michigan Rangers FC in the U.S. Open Cup marked the first time in club history Le Rouge had ever dispatched an amateur side in regular time, going back to the club's first appearance in 2014.

Detroit City FC achieved its 50th regular-season win on Saturday, March 14, with a victory against Brooklyn FC. The club's regular-season record since joining the USL Championship in 2022 is 50-42-41.

Darren Smith of Detroit City FC recorded his third two-goal performance for the club on Saturday against Brooklyn FC. Only Ben Morris has more braces in league play for the club, with four.

Preston Tabort Etaka is approaching 200 regular-season USL Championship appearances, currently at 197; and 10,000 regular-season minutes, currently at 9,702.

For live updates, follow @DetroitCityFC on X and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

Next Match: Detroit City FC hosts Charleston Battery at Keyworth Stadium on Saturday, March 28 at 4:00 PM EDT. Tickets are still available at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 19, 2026

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