Alex Tambakis Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round for Round 2

Published on May 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa goalkeeper Alex Tambakis earned a selection to the Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round after his standout performance against Corpus Christi FC last Saturday.

Tambakis recorded his second clean sheet in a Tulsa kit with four saves on the night. Aided by the back line that featured Lucas Stauffer, Alonzo Clarke and Ian Carlo Souza Daniel, the long-time USL veteran stifled the Corpus Christi and launched the Scissortails into second place in Group 3 with a massive home clash with San Antonio FC looming on June 6 for a spot atop the table.

Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round - Round 2

GK - Alex Tambakis, FC Tulsa

D - Haruki Yamazaki, Detroit City FC

D - Pape Mar Boye, Phoenix Rising FC

D - Aidan Rocha, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

M - Ajmeer Spengler, New York Cosmos

M - Jean-Eric Moursou, Phoenix Rising FC

M - Jeremy Kelly, Charleston Battery

M - Blake Bodily, Athletic Club Boise

F - Jansen Wilson, Louisville City FC

F - MD Myers, Tampa Bay Rowdies

F - Sebastián Guenzatti, New York Cosmos

Coach - Bobby Murphy, Portland Hearts of Pine

Bench - Antony Siaha (HFD), Tiago Suarez (SA), Louis Perez (TBR), Jonas Fjeldberg (COS), Nil Vinyals (SPK), Chris Donovan (LOU), Ollie Wright (POR)

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Friday, May 22 as it takes on Hartford Athletic at 7:30 p.m. in an interleague clash. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on Fox23 and streamed on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 19, 2026

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