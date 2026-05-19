Alex Tambakis Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round for Round 2
Published on May 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa goalkeeper Alex Tambakis earned a selection to the Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round after his standout performance against Corpus Christi FC last Saturday.
Tambakis recorded his second clean sheet in a Tulsa kit with four saves on the night. Aided by the back line that featured Lucas Stauffer, Alonzo Clarke and Ian Carlo Souza Daniel, the long-time USL veteran stifled the Corpus Christi and launched the Scissortails into second place in Group 3 with a massive home clash with San Antonio FC looming on June 6 for a spot atop the table.
Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round - Round 2
GK - Alex Tambakis, FC Tulsa
D - Haruki Yamazaki, Detroit City FC
D - Pape Mar Boye, Phoenix Rising FC
D - Aidan Rocha, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
M - Ajmeer Spengler, New York Cosmos
M - Jean-Eric Moursou, Phoenix Rising FC
M - Jeremy Kelly, Charleston Battery
M - Blake Bodily, Athletic Club Boise
F - Jansen Wilson, Louisville City FC
F - MD Myers, Tampa Bay Rowdies
F - Sebastián Guenzatti, New York Cosmos
Coach - Bobby Murphy, Portland Hearts of Pine
Bench - Antony Siaha (HFD), Tiago Suarez (SA), Louis Perez (TBR), Jonas Fjeldberg (COS), Nil Vinyals (SPK), Chris Donovan (LOU), Ollie Wright (POR)
FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Friday, May 22 as it takes on Hartford Athletic at 7:30 p.m. in an interleague clash. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on Fox23 and streamed on ESPN+.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 19, 2026
- Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club Will Host the Australia Men's National Soccer Team for an Open Community Training Session on June 3rd. - Oakland Roots SC
- Alex Tambakis Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round for Round 2 - FC Tulsa
- Myers Earns Prinx Tires USL Cup Player of the Round Honors - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Brooklyn FC: May 23, 2026 - Rhode Island FC
- San Antonio FC Defender Tiago Suarez Named to USL Cup Team of the Round - San Antonio FC
- Aidan Rocha & Jonas Fjeldberg Shine in Prinx Tires USL Cup Round 2, Earning Team of the Round - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Moursou, Mar Boye Named to USL Cup Team of the Round 2 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Kelly Named to Team of the Round for USL Cup Round 2 - Charleston Battery
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- The 727 Meets the 505 - Tampa Bay Travels to Take on New Mexico - New Mexico United
- Detroit City FC Returns to Keyworth to Host Miami FC on Wednesday Night - Detroit City FC
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