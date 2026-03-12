Indy Eleven Acquires Charlotte FC Defender Mikah Thomas on Loan

Published on March 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indy Eleven acquires Charlotte FC defender Mikah Thomas on loan Indianapolis (Mar. 12, 2026)- Indy Eleven has acquired defender Mikah Thomas on loan from MLS side Charlotte FC for the remainder of the season, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed. Fans can follow team news on Indy Eleven social channels and IndyEleven.com.

The 21-year-old Thomas played for Crown Legacy FC in MLS NEXT Pro in 2025 with current Boys in Blue forward Dylan Sing. The Ponte Vedra, Florida, native started 14 of 22 matches with two goals, two assists, 15 key passes, and 12 fouls won in 1,333 minutes.

He also started in Crown Legacy's 2026 season opener vs. Chattanooga FC on March 1, recording a key pass, a foul won, and 32 completed passes in 39 attempts in 87 minutes.

Charlotte FC signed Thomas in February of 2025 following an impressive preseason with the First Team, after trading up in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft to select him with the ninth overall pick.He became the highest MLS draftee on record from the Jacksonville area.

The 6'2 Thomas scored a goal in his U.S. Open Cup debut with Jacksonville Armada's U-23 squad in 2023 against Miami United FC in a 1-1 draw, followed by a 9-8 victory in penalties. That match was played at Hodges Stadium, where Thomas and the Boys in Blue will play on August 15 against USL Championship expansion team Sporting JAX.

Thomas played two years collegiately at UConn. With the Huskies, he made 26 appearances and recorded one goal and three assists. He scored his first college goal against Providence with a tight-angle bicycle kick that jumped onto ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10 list.

Mikah's older sister Jaiden played collegiate soccer at North Carolina State, starting 62 matches for the Wolfpack.

The Boys in Blue open their home schedule at Carroll Stadium on Sat. Mar. 21 vs. Eastern Conference rival Detroit City FC. Ticket options available are Season Tickets, Flex Mini Plans, and Home Opener Packs.

Season Ticket Benefits (starting at $13.50 per game) include Season Parking Pass, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 20% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match. The 2026 Home Opener Pack includes two tickets to the home opener, two flex tickets to be redeemed to any 2026 home match, two Indy Eleven pennants, two posters, and access for two to a post-match autograph session for just $44.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

Indy Eleven Roster

Goalkeepers (2): Reice Charles-Cook, Eric Dick

Defenders (9): Hesron Barry, Paco Craig, Anthony Herbert, Pat Hogan, Alejandro Mitrano, Josh O'Brien, Makel Rasheed, Mikah Thomas, Hayden White

Midfielders (6): Jack Blake, Allen Gavilanes, Cam Lindley, Logan Neidlinger, Noble Okello, Aodhan Quinn

Ã¯Â»Â¿Forwards (6): Edward Kizza, Loic Mesanvi, Bruno Rendon, Charlie Sharp, Dylan Sing, Kian Williams







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.