Get the LSC License Plate, Park in VIP Lot All Season for Free
Published on March 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - LSC is rewarding fans who showcase their fandom every time they leave the house with the best parking spots on matchday. Anyone with a Lexington Sporting Club license plate is eligible for a season-long VIP Lot parking pass at Lexington SC Stadium.
Redeeming your VIP Lot parking pass is simple:
Email tickets@lexsporting.com with a brief message stating you would like a VIP Lot parking pass. Please include your name and your license plate number.
A digital VIP Lot parking pass will be added to your SeatGeek account.
On matchday, be sure to arrive in your car with the LSC plate and simply show your parking pass to the VIP Lot attendant.
More information regarding obtaining an LSC license plate can be found below.
Note: VIP Lot parking is subject to availability.
