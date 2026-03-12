Sporting JAX Men Hit the Road for First USL Championship Away Day

The Sporting Club Jacksonville (0-1-0, 0 pts) men's team is heading north this weekend for their first USL Championship away match, taking on Rhode Island FC (0-0-0, 0 pts) in a crucial early-season matchup.

Rhode Island FC vs. Sporting JAX

Saturday, March 14 at 4:00 p.m.

Centreville Bank Stadium | Pawtucket, RI

Watch on ESPN+

Up to Speed

It's been less than a week since Sporting JAX made its USL Championship debut, but it's safe to say the squad already has a chip of sorts on its shoulder. The opening match didn't go according to plan, as two late concessions led to a disappointing 3-0 loss to Hartford Athletic.

While the score line doesn't necessarily indicate it, Sporting JAX goalkeeper Christian Olivares had a standout performance. This included recognition by the packed crowd as the PRI Productions Player of the Match, while also earning a nomination for USL Championship Save of the Week.

On the attacking end, Sporting JAX had no shortage of chances in Saturday's defeat. As the side logs more minutes and builds chemistry, more of these will likely come to fruition. Nothing helps force this like a matchup with a very talented team that was also an expansion club just a few seasons ago.

The Opponent

Rhode Island FC enters Week 2 with an interesting tag: one of just five USL Championship clubs yet to play a regular season match in 2026. Their season opener, originally scheduled for March 7, was postponed due to harsh winter weather. Saturday's match will now serve as the team's opening match.

Due to this, there's not much scouting information to pull from recently. Taking a look back at RIFC's short history in the league, though, this is a club that means business. In their first-ever season, the side made a run all the way to the USL Championship Final, suffering a defeat to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Their second season last year didn't produce quite the same success, but this serves as motivation to rebound.

Standout stars like forward JJ Williams will look to expose the Sporting JAX defense and expose the lack of experience that the back line has playing together. This match will ultimately be the start of what Rhode Island hopes will be a bounce-back year, and they will look to get things started on the right foot.

The Verdict

Saturday's loss stung for Sporting JAX, no doubt. They have a chance to avenge it this week, but it won't be easy. Following this, the team won't play until March 25 against Miami FC, so another loss would weigh on the squad even longer. It's important that the team manages a positive result to maintain morale as they navigate the already-difficult task of an inaugural season.

Aside from a talented opponent, the conditions won't make things easier as temperatures are forecasted in the 40s. This is far from the pleasant conditions experienced at Hodges Stadium last weekend.

Sporting JAX Head Coach Liam Fox has been coaching up his squad following the opening loss, and is ready to put it into practice against a quality foe. Saturday will be a great test of the squad's ability to bounce back, and a positive result could prove crucial for weeks to come.







