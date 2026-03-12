Loudoun United FC Sign Goalkeeper Lorenzo Herrera-Rauda to an Academy Contract

Published on March 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC announce that Lorenzo Herrera-Rauda has signed an Academy contract with the club ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

A product of the Loudoun United pathway, Herrera-Rauda continues his progression within the organization after gaining valuable experience during the 2025 season. The goalkeeper featured in Loudoun United's matchday squad four times, including during the club's playoff run, while also earning minutes with Virginia Dream in both the NPSL and UPSL to further his development in a competitive environment.

Herrera-Rauda has also represented Hayfield Secondary School at the varsity level, balancing his academic commitments with his continued growth on the pitch.

The Academy contract allows Herrera-Rauda to train and compete with the first team while maintaining his amateur status, preserving future collegiate eligibility.

Fans can secure their seats for every match of the 2026 season by becoming a Loudoun United FC Season Member. Season memberships are designed to be affordable, simple, and high-value, offering exclusive perks such as discounts, birthday surprises, and members-only events throughout the year. To learn more or become a Season Member today, visit https://www.loudoununitedfc.com/2026-season-memberships/.

Player: Lorenzo Herrera-Rauda

Position: Goalkeeper

Birthdate: 12/20/2006

Age: 19

Birthplace: Alexandria, Virginia

Height: 5'9''

Status: Academy Contract







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.