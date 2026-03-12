Monterey Bay Football Club Announces Historic Signing of Sebastian Lletget

Published on March 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announced today the signing of domestic and international experienced midfielder Sebastian Lletget, pending league and federation approval.

Lletget, 33, brings more than a decade of professional experience at the highest levels of American soccer with successful tenures in Major League Soccer with stints playing for LA Galaxy, New England Revolution and FC Dallas as well as multiple international caps for the United States Men's National Team. Known for his technical quality, vision, and leadership on and off the pitch, Lletget's arrival represents a major step forward in the club's immediate and long-term competitive ambitions.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Monterey Bay FC and become part of such a special community," said Sebastian Lletget. "The vision the club has for the future really stood out to me, and I'm motivated to give everything I have to help the team succeed and make the fans proud."

At the international level, Lletget has made 33 appearances for the United States Men's National team along with recording eight goals and two assists across all competitions. He played a part of the USMNT squad which won the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League title during the 2019-2020 season. In 2021, Lletget played five matches during the USMNT's championship run in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. He played in the final versus Mexico where the United States defeated their rivals 1-0 in extra time.

"Sebastian Lletget joining Monterey Bay FC marks a defining moment in our club's journey," said Oliver Wyss, Chairman and Chief Soccer Officer of Monterey Bay FC. "Sebastian brings not only top-level experience in Major League Soccer and with the US National Team, but also the leadership and professionalism that elevate everyone around him. His vision, creativity, and competitive drive will strengthen our entire team, guide our younger players, and set the standard for excellence on and off the field. This signing highlights our commitment to building a winning culture, developing top talent, and inspiring the entire 831 community. We are thrilled to welcome Sebastian and his family, confident that his impact will resonate across the club for years to come."

With 350 professional appearances, Lletget made his MLS debut with LA Galaxy after his development stage with Premier League club, West Ham United. During his playing career with Galaxy, he appeared in 177 games scoring 30 goals and registering 20 assists across all competitions. During the 2021 season, Lletget earned a roster spot in the MLS All-Star squad. He finished with three goals and four assists in 26 matches played during his final season with LA Galaxy. The following season, he played half a season with New England Revolution before being traded to his most recent club, FC Dallas, where he spent four seasons from 2022 to 2025. Lletget made 92 appearances for FC Dallas with nine goals scored and 17 assists to his credit. In 2025, he made 20 regular season appearances and one MLS Cup Playoff match while scoring one goal and two assists during the season.

The signing is Monterey Bay Football Club's biggest signing since the club was founded in 2021. It exemplifies Monterey Bay FC's commitment to investing in elite talent as the club continues to build a competitive roster capable of challenging for championships. Beyond his on-field contributions, Lletget's leadership and championship pedigree are expected to play a crucial role in the development of younger players within the squad. His professionalism and experience in winning environments will help shape the culture, standards and future of Monterey Bay FC.

NAME: Sebastian Lletget

POSITION: Midfielder

AGE: 33

HEIGHT: 5'10"

DATE OF BIRTH: September 3, 1992

HOMETOWN: San Francisco, California

NATIONALITY: United States

PREVIOUS CLUB: FC Dallas

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has signed Sebastian Lletget to a multi-year on March 12, 2026.

The current roster heading into the 2026 season as of March 12 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers: Ciaran Dalton, Fernando Delgado,

Defenders: Kelsey Egwu, Zackery Farnsworth, Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon, Luka Malesevic, Andres O'Neal, Stuart Ritchie, Abdel Talabi

Midfielders: Eduardo Blancas, Facundo Canete, Belmar Joseph, Johnny Klein, Sebastian Lletget, Giorgi Lomtadze, Ryuga Nakamura, Adrian Rebollarm, Nick Ross, Angel Villasana

Forwards: Djimon Anderson, Omari Glasgow, Wesley Leggett, Youssou Ndiaye, Ilijah Paul







