Siaha Stands Tall as Hartford Grinds out Road Point in Birmingham

Published on March 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sometimes a road point feels routine. Sometimes it feels earned the hard way.

Wednesday in Birmingham was the latter.

Hartford Athletic walked into Protective Stadium, absorbed everything Birmingham Legion FC threw at them, and walked back out with a 0-0 draw and a valuable point in the Eastern Conference standings. The result moves the Boys in Green to 1-1-0 on the season with four points, keeping their unbeaten start to 2026 intact.

It wasn't flashy. It wasn't wide open. But it was gritty, and anchored by a goalkeeper who refused to blink.

Siaha Delivers in the Moment

When Birmingham pressed, Antony Siaha delivered.

The Hartford keeper came up with two key saves, shutting down the Legion's best chances and preserving the clean sheet in a match where the hosts pushed forward with urgency. The performance marked Siaha's 30th regular-season shutout in the USL Championship, another milestone for the steady presence at the heart of Hartford's defense.

Birmingham controlled 52.5% of possession and fired off 15 shot attempts, but time and again the Green & Blue back line held firm. And when it didn't, Siaha was there to slam the door.

It wasn't spectacular for the sake of spectacle. It was the kind of disciplined defensive performance that steals points on the road.

Hartford Stays Organized in a Physical Battle

This one had an edge from the opening whistle.

Both teams battled through heavy challenges, yellow cards, and stretches of midfield chaos as the match evolved into a physical chess match. Hartford generated eight shot attempts and five corner kicks, probing for openings but finding little space against a determined Legion defense.

The game's biggest turning point came in the 77th minute, when Birmingham defender Leo Duru picked up his second yellow card and was sent off, reducing the Legion to 10 men.

Hartford pushed for the late breakthrough, introducing Andrés Hernández in the 78th minute for his first appearance with the club as Head Coach Brendan Burke looked for a spark. The winner never came, but neither did a late Birmingham dagger.

On the road, survival can be success.

Early Season, Early Identity

Hartford arrived in Birmingham riding momentum after a historic start to the season. Just days earlier, the Green & Blue stormed into Jacksonville and dismantled Sporting Club Jacksonville 3-0, the largest opening-day victory in club history.

That attacking energy is being fueled by a reshaped roster. Augustine "Augi" Williams, the USL Championship's top active goal scorer, leads a dangerous frontline, while offseason additions like Sadat Anaku and towering centerback Britton Fischer have already begun to stamp their presence on both sides of the ball.

Against Birmingham, though, it was the defensive backbone-and a milestone performance from Siaha-that carried the day.

Fast Stats

Hartford Birmingham

Shots 8 15

Shots on Target 2 2

Corners 5 5

Fouls 22 8

Offsides

Possession 47.50% 52.50%

Passing accuracy

Saves 2 2

Disciplinary Summary

Hartford Birmingham

45 ¬Â² - Beverly Makangila (Yellow) 62 ¬Â² - Romario Williams (Yellow)

49 ¬Â² - Junior Moreira (Yellow) 70 ¬Â² - Leo Duru (Yellow)

73 ¬Â² - Sadat Anaku (Yellow) 77 ¬Â² - Leo Duru (Red)

76 ¬Â² - Britton Fischer (Yellow)

90 ¬Â² +2 - Sebastian Anderson (Yellow)

90 ¬Â² + 3 - Arian Diz Pe (Yellow)

Next Up

Hartford continues its road-heavy start to the season on March 18, traveling to face FC Motown STA in the club's third of four road matches to open the 2026 campaign.

Then comes the moment Hartford fans have been waiting for: The Green & Blue return home on March 28 for the 2026 Home Opener at Trinity Health Stadium against Indy Eleven.

Get tickets now at HartfordAthletic.com.







