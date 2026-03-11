Match Preview: Hartford Athletic at Birmingham Legion FC

Published on March 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

March 11, 2026 | 12 PM ET | Protective Stadium | Birmingham, AL

Hartford Athletic continues its early-season road stretch on Wednesday, March 11, traveling south to face Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium. Fresh off an opening-weekend victory over Indy Eleven, the Green & Blue will look to keep the momentum rolling as they take on one of the Eastern Conference's most familiar opponents.

With confidence high and the squad already earning league-wide recognition, Hartford enters the matchup looking to build on a strong start to the 2026 campaign.

Catch the game live on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and WWAX.

Momentum After Opening Weekend

Hartford's season-opening performance set an early tone for the year, combining defensive discipline with dynamic attacking play to secure a statement win against Indy Eleven. The result showcased the balance Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke has emphasized throughout preseason-high energy in attack, composure in possession, and a collective commitment on the defensive end.

Now the challenge shifts to sustaining that level on the road against a Birmingham side that has consistently been one of the tougher home teams in the league.

League Recognition for a Strong Start

Hartford's opening performance didn't go unnoticed across the USL Championship.

Defender Matt Real and midfielder Samuel Careaga were both named to the USL Championship Team of the Week, while Head Coach Brendan Burke earned Coach of the Week honors following the club's impressive start. Goalkeeper Antony Siaha and forward Michee Ngalina were also recognized on the Team of the Week bench, highlighting the depth and impact across the roster.

"It's great to see Matt and Sam recognized for the work they put in," Burke said. "Both of them were outstanding and set the tone for us in different ways. Matt was rock-solid defensively, and Sam brought a lot of energy and control in the midfield. I'm also really proud of the group as a whole. Antony and Michee earning bench recognition shows the depth we have and the way everyone is contributing right now."

Birmingham Legion FC has long been a competitive force in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference, making Wednesday's matchup an important early-season measuring stick.

The two sides have produced several memorable contests in recent years, including Hartford victories in both meetings during the 2025 season. With both clubs aiming to establish early momentum in the standings, the matchup promises another tightly contested battle.

Continuing the Early-Season Push

For Hartford Athletic, the trip to Birmingham represents another opportunity to build confidence and rhythm as the season begins to take shape.

With a win already under their belt, league recognition arriving early, and a roster full of attacking talent and defensive stability, the Green & Blue will aim to keep the momentum moving forward when they take the field at Protective Stadium.

Kickoff: Wednesday, March 11, 12 PM ET

Location: Protective Stadium | Birmingham, AL

