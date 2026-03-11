FC Tulsa Strengthens Goalkeeper Corps with Signing of Dane Jacomen

Published on March 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa announced today the signing of goalkeeper Dane Jacomen to its 2026 USL Championship roster, pending league and federation approval.

"Dane brings a strong mentality and professionalism that will add great competition to our goalkeeper group," said FC Tulsa Sporting Director and General Manager Caleb Sewell. "We look forward to seeing him push the group every day and play an important role as we work to achieve our objectives this season. We are excited to welcome Dane to the FC Tulsa family."

Jacomen, 25, joins the Black and Gold after spending the last season with USL League One side Westchester SC on loan from USL Championship's Loudoun United. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-native made 17 appearances and held two clean sheets across all competitions throughout Westchester SC's inaugural campaign.

Jacomen joined the professional ranks in May 2022 with Loudoun United, making one appearance in his rookie season for the Leesburg, Virginia-based side. That same season, Jacomen went on a short-term loan to Charlotte Independence, where he made his first two League One appearances before returning to Loudoun County. Jacomen returned to Loudoun United's lineup in 2023, making 17 appearances across all competitions. In 2024, he made three appearances for Loudoun, all in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup action.

A product of both the Pittsburgh Riverhounds (USL Championship) and D.C. United (Major League Soccer) academy setups, Jacomen attended the University of Pennsylvania, where he featured for the Penn Quakers from 2018 to 2021. The goalkeeper made 24 appearances across three seasons, earning Philadelphia Soccer Six All-Star and Philadelphia Soccer Six All-Rookie honors in 2019.

Outside of collegiate play, Jacomen featured for USL League Two sides Evergreen FC and West Chester United in 2019 and 2021, respectively. Jacomen was awarded the USL League Two Golden Glove Award during the pre-professional league's 2021 season.

FC Tulsa 2026 Roster (as of March 11, 2026):

Goalkeepers (3): Alex Tambakis, Triston Henry, Dane Jacomen

Defenders (8): Abdoulaye "AB" Cissoko, Delentz Pierre, Harvey St. Clair, Lamar Batista, Lucas Stauffer, Owen Damm, Ian Carlos Souza Daniel, Alonzo Clarke

Midfielders (7): Boubacar Diallo, Giordano Colli, Marcos Cerato, Raheem Somersall, Bailey Sparks, Jeorgio Kocevski, Zion Siranga*

Forwards (6): Stefan Lukić, Bruno Lapa, Jamie Webber, Kalil ElMedkhar, Nelson Pierre, Rémi Cabral

*USL Academy signing

