Rhode Island FC Renews Partnership with Cumulus as Official Radio Broadcast Partner

Published on March 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that it will partner with Cumulus Media for the third-straight year as the Official Radio Broadcast Partner of Rhode Island FC. WPRO's Tommy Quinlan and 92 PRO-FM's Nick Giuliano (Nick G.) will be on the call for all 34 Rhode Island FC games during the 2026 season on Providence-based 790 The Score (WPRV 790 AM).

"We are excited to renew our partnership with Cumulus and continue expanding the ways Rhode Island FC supporters can follow the club," said Rhode Island FC Interim President Sean Carey. "Having every match available on the radio is another step in making sure our fans can stay connected to the team all season long."

Last season, Cumulus extended its partnership to include every Rhode Island FC game, including the Ocean State club's run to its second-straight Eastern Conference Final and the USL Cup Semifinals. This year, Cumulus will renew its full slate of all 34 games, beginning with Rhode Island FC's Home Opener on Saturday, March 14 vs. USL Championship expansion side Sporting Club Jacksonville at 4 p.m. Cumulus will air all 30 RIFC regular-season games and all four of its group stage games in the Prinx Tires USL Cup on 790 The Score. The full 2026 Rhode Island FC schedule is available here.

"We are thrilled to continue and expand our broadcast partnership with Rhode Island FC," said Cumulus Regional Vice President and Market Manager Holly Paras. "The excitement around this team continues to grow, and we look forward to delivering another great season of coverage for fans across Rhode Island."

Fans can tune into every radio broadcast of every Rhode Island FC game on WPRV 790 AM and thescore790.com. Fans can also follow the station on social media at Instagram, Facebook and X.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, download the official team app, and follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.