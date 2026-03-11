Hartford Athletic Walk Away with One Point

Published on March 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, CT - Hartford Athletic picked up a valuable road point Wednesday, playing Birmingham Legion FC to a 0-0 draw at Protective Stadium. The result moves the Boys in Green to 1-1-0 on the 2026 USL Championship season, good for four points in the Eastern Conference standings.

In a physical and tightly contested match, Hartford's backline stood tall against a Birmingham side that held a slight possession advantage at 52.5% and generated 15 shot attempts on the night. Goalkeeper Antony Siaha made two key saves to preserve the clean sheet - his 30th feat in regular season action.

The pivotal moment of the match came in the 77th minute when Birmingham's Leo Duru was dismissed after receiving his second yellow card of the evening, leaving the Legion down to ten men. Hartford was unable to convert on the numerical advantage but held firm through the final whistle to secure the point.

The Boys in Green generated eight shot attempts and two shots on goal, while five corner kicks created additional opportunities in the attacking third. Andrés Hernández entered the match as a substitute in the 78th minute as Head Coach Brendan Burke looked to find a late winner, marking his first appearance for the club.

Hartford Athletic will look to pick up momentum on March 18th when they visit

FC Motown STA for their 3rd of 4 road matches to start the season. This game will be broadcasted like on The Wax and ESPN+. Hartford Athletic return home for their highly anticipated 2026 home opener on March 28th at Trinity Health Stadium vs Indy Eleven. Tickets are available now at hartfordathletic.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.